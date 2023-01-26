ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

World’s richest man sees LVMH empire post record $86B in sales

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4HI2_0kSTNOQ300

Luxury goods group LVMH’s sales rose 9% in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping partly to offset COVID disruptions in China .

The world’s biggest luxury group, whose brands include Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and TAG Heuer, said 2022 sales soared 23% to a record 79 billion euros ($86 billion), and net profit jumped 17% to 14 billion euros ($15.2 billion), also a record.

Sales reached 22.7 billion euros ($24.65 billion) in the final three months of the year, with the 9% increase on an organic basis a touch above analyst expectations for 7% growth, based on a consensus cited by UBS.

That marked a deceleration from the 20% growth recorded in the first nine months of the year, due to the hit in China from lockdowns and its subsequent exit from a zero-COVID policy, which has spurred a surge of infections in the world’s second-largest economy.

“China was sharply down in the fourth quarter,” the group’s finance chief, Jean-Jacques Guiony, told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pdhc2_0kSTNOQ300
LVMH head Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030dJJ_0kSTNOQ300
Net profit in 2022 jumped 17% to more than $15 billion.
REUTERS

He said the pandemic had “spread like wildfire” after Beijing authorities relaxed travel curbs in December, causing problems in warehouses, stores and distribution networks.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru0mA_0kSTNOQ300 LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault puts daughter Delphine to lead Christian Dior

“Everybody was sick, it’s as simple as that” he said. The situation had however markedly improved since the beginning of the year.

LVMH, a conglomerate spanning spirits, jewelry, cosmetics and fashion which is regarded as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, does not give a breakdown for its brands.

But it said that in 2022 its star designer label Louis Vuitton, by far the world’s biggest, surpassed 20 billion euros in sales for the first time — around a quarter of total group revenues for the year, and double its sales of 2018.

LVMH has gained market share every year since 2019, its boss Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man , said. He added that if the trends seen since the beginning of 2023 continued, it would have “another very good year.”

“Our products keep selling incredibly well even though they are difficult to find,” he said, highlighting the exclusivity of the group’s luxury fashions and accessories.

The group proposed a dividend of 12 euros per share, up from 10 euros a year ago.

“Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs are all gaining market share globally and reaching record levels of revenue and earnings,” said Luca Solca, luxury analyst at Bernstein, referring to LVMH’s fashion and leather goods brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcg2J_0kSTNOQ300
LVMH has gained market share every year since 2019, Arnault said.
REUTERS

LVMH’s shares have hit new highs this month, giving the luxury goods group a market capitalisation of 400 billion euros for the first time and cementing its lead as Europe’s most valuable company.

Analysts expect a strong return of Chinese shoppers – the main source of profits for luxury companies before the pandemic – after three years of COVID disruptions to boost the industry this year.

But the sector is likely to still see a slowdown overall after two years of stellar growth, with demand easing in the United States and Europe, where rising prices have prompted some high-end spenders to tighten their purse strings.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy