ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Old Central Library becomes homeless shelter for women

By Elizabeth Alvarez
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lQfB_0kSTNEan00

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday a new women’s shelter is opening downtown.

It’s an old building that’s creating new beginnings. The Old Central Library, which has been vacant for years, has been transformed into a new shelter.

SF art gallery owner filmed spraying homeless woman with hose has been arrested

On the outside, homeless tents line the streets around the fenced off library. But as of Monday, it’s been open to 36 women at night who need a place to stay.

Since last year, the city has worked to clear the deed restriction that limited how the property could be used.

The shelter is run by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

“It’s a warm place. On our first evening, the women that came in were actually asleep by 6 p.m. which shows that they felt safe,” said Kathryn Nacario, CEO of National Alliance on Mental Illness of San Diego and Imperial Counties. “They felt comfortable and they were just exhausted from living on the streets.”

As far as the rest of the vacant Old Central Library, Mayor Gloria says there are plans to possibly convert it into more permanent housing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UCSD Guardian

My Experience Going to Tết San Diego

“Chúc mừng năm mới!” Or, wish happy year new (as my friend translated to me). This past week Mira Mesa hosted its annual Tết festival, a huge festival originating in Vietnam for The Lunar New Year. My friend participated in the Miss Vietnam pageant, and because my last article was about New Year’s, I wanted to follow the same vein and talk about my experience at the festival and the pageant itself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
ESCONDIDO, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA

El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
EL CAJON, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista

A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
CHULA VISTA, CA
seniorresource.com

Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego

Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy