Whiteville, NC

Related
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Homes evacuated in North Carolina because of possible explosives, sheriff says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County because of possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road after getting a domestic call and evacuated homes after determining there was a threat, Kersey said. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
WBTW News13

Candlelight vigil honors 3 killed in Robeson County shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the three people killed in a quadruple shooting. The community brought balloons and donations to split among the victims’ families. People wore purple for Sierra Wherry, blue for James Buearguard, red for Donald Williams, black for the community […]
RED SPRINGS, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Recycled Christmas trees planted to restore Carolina Beach dunes

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Surfrider Foundation, alongside volunteers, partnered with the Town of Carolina Beach to place recycled Christmas trees along the dunes of the beach. The Christmas trees will help replenish the dunes by rebuilding the frontal edge of the existing dune structure. The trees are placed...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a wet turn for January’s final weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with some incoming changes. Thickening clouds are expected Sunday evening in association with a frontal boundary that will bring widespread rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect rain chances to grow to 80% by Sunday night and drought-denting rain tallies to sit mainly between 0.5-1.5 inches.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC

