Inside Nova
Republican Lowery running for Prince William commonwealth’s attorney
A defense attorney wants to take over as Prince William County’s top prosecutor. Republican Matt Lowery plans to challenge Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth in November’s election. “Amy Ashworth has made policy choices quite intentionally that have run the commonwealth’s attorney’s office into the ground,” he said....
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Exotic, Venomous Animals Ban Public Hearing Feb. 15
The Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on its proposed ban on private ownership of certain exotic and venomous species Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Members of the public may provide feedback by signing up to speak at the public hearing at loudoun.gov/signuptospeak, by contacting the board at bos@loudoun.gov or 703-777-0115, and by commenting online at loudoun.gov/Chapter612addition.
WTOP
Prince William Co. School Board, supervisors talk security, budget surplus at joint meeting
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William’s Board of County Supervisors seemed eager to fund security increases at county high schools and middle schools in a joint meeting with the School Board this week, telling the school division that the county had over $41 million in surplus fiscal 2022 tax revenue coming to schools.
fredericksburg.today
Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE
Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE. From the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization:. During the January 12th, 2023 Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) meeting, the board reviewed and recommended funding for the Round 5 projects of SMART SCALE. SMART SCALE is Virginia’s main competitive...
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
mocoshow.com
Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23
The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
loudounnow.com
St. Louis Community Meeting Set Jan. 31
Loudoun County will host a community meeting Tuesday to offer information and gather feedback on the St. Louis Village Plan. Residents will also hear about an opportunity for free well water testing and a potential community water feasibility study in the future. The Jan. 31 meeting is scheduled for 6:30...
fox5dc.com
Judge denies pre-trial motions for LCPS officials
Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and communications official Wayde Byard appeared in a Leesburg court Thursday afternoon for pre-trial motions. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in the courtroom in Leesburg.
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
rockvillenights.com
Golfdom to open Rockville store
Golf megastores come and go, but they always seem to pop up in the Rockville Pike corridor. Golfdom is the latest to take a swing at the Montgomery County golfer market. It will open a new location at 12137 Rockville Pike, in the Pike Center. This is the former Pier...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
therealdeal.com
DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
Washington, D.C., is ready for its close-up. D.C. may be the nation’s capital, but its housing market has long trailed other East Coast and even West Coast markets. The District is a fixed, finite space that can’t grow vertically thanks to The Height of Buildings Act of 1910. As for demand, well, there’s no major reality series documenting attractive, wealthy people living here. Even the various scripted shows based in the nation’s capital — like “The West Wing,” “House of Cards” and “Veep” — were filmed just about everywhere except inside the city limits.
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
fox5dc.com
Effort underway to rename Alexandria streets named after confederates
There is an effort underway in Alexandria, Virginia to rename all of the streets named after members of the confederacy. Alexandria City Council Member Sarah Bagley joins the DMV Zone to talk about the effort.
fredericksburg.today
Local report says more people working now than before the pandemic
Local report says more people working now than before the pandemic. The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington, the lead regional economic development organization serving the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford, announces employment in the Fredericksburg Region has exceeded pre-Covid employment according to the most recent information available from the Virginia Employment Commission.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun's Veterans Network Gets New Wheels for Navy Widow
It started when Frank Holtz, of Marine Corps League Detachment 1205, got a call from a former neighbor offering to donate a vehicle to a veteran who needed one. The owner had looked into donating the car to a charity, but found most sell them and use the money. The vehicle was in good condition and he thought it could be put to better use.
tapinto.net
NJ Man Sentenced to Six Years for Assaulting Officer Sicknick Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A New Jersey man has been sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting Brian Sicknick, a capitol police officer who fought off rioters on January 6, 2021. The New Jersey native, Sicknick, 42, died the day after the assault as a result of his injuries. .
Inside Nova
Judge rules criminal case against ex-Loudoun schools superintendent, spokesman can continue
The legal case against the former superintendent of the Loudoun County public school system and the system’s spokesman will continue after a judge denied a motion Thursday to throw out the charges. Both Scott Ziegler, the superintendent, and Wayde Byard, the spokesman, were indicted last year by a special...
mdtheatreguide.com
News: The Little Theatre of Alexandria Announces Its 2023-2024 (and 90th Anniversary) Season
It’s 2023, and that brings forth the end of the Little Theatre of Alexandria’s current theatrical season (2022-2023) and ushers in the beginning of yet another year of top-notch entertainment in Old Town. The most exciting aspect of the 2023-2024 season is that it will also signal the...
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
