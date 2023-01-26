Read full article on original website
EastEnders to air emotional new Lola and Jay scenes after wedding
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders couple Lola Pearce-Brown and Jay Brown face an emotional start to married life in next week's episodes. The pair took centre stage in a moving wedding episode this week as they tied the knot in front of their family and friends. Lola has been told that...
Call the Midwife's Cyril gets shock news that hints at Lucille's fate
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers follow. Call the Midwife's Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has been dealt a devastating blow in this week's episode and we're not talking about the stab wound he received, although that probably smarts too. After a traumatic incident he learns that Lucille's (Leonie Elliott)...
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence reveals more on Vicky's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has revealed more information about Vicky Grant’s shock collapse. In scenes that air next week, Vicky will mysteriously pass out when partying with her friends at a campsite, with her life left hanging in the balance. Lawrence, who debuted as Vicky last...
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares hair transformation after exit from soap
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has unveiled a striking new hair colour following her exit from the soap. The actress who played Ziggy Astoni shared a few photos of herself sporting some new red-headed locks, calling it a "Friday freshen up" in the caption. This content is imported from...
Coronation Street stalker terror for Daisy, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Daisy is terrorised by Justin. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) Daisy is in full-on bridal...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
TOWIE star Lauren Goodger teases return to reality show
Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger has teased a possible return to the reality show that made her famous. Having starred on the reality TV show as an original cast member when it first aired 13 years ago, Lauren told The Sun that she was open to appearing on TOWIE again.
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen left devastated by letter from Bobby
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen has been left devastated after her son Bobby Costello blamed her for his actions and decided to cut off contact ahead of his lengthy prison sentence. Following Bobby's confession that he was responsible for the death of Verity Hutchinson, Mercedes has struggled with the revelation...
Poker Face star responds to the premiere's big twist
Poker Face episode 1 spoilers follow. Sterling Frost Jr actor Adrien Brody has broken down his character's shocking Poker Face fate. In Rian Johnson's new mystery series, Oscar-winner Brody (The Pianist) plays a deceiving casino boss opposite Natasha Lyonne's waitress-cum-truth-hunter Charlie Cale (she knows when people are lying), who uncovers his plot to cheat a high-roller out of his dough at a private poker match.
Love Island viewers compare Tom to Ekin-Su in dramatic episode
Love Island viewers have compared Tom Clare to last year's winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after a drama-filled episode saw Tom go after multiple girls. Tom and Zara called time on their romance in the villa after Tom said that Olivia had the best face during a game of truth or dare.
Happy Valley star responds to theory of multiple endings being filmed
Happy Valley series 3 will be airing its much-anticipated finale next week (February 5), but which ending we're getting is still a secret. If rumours are to be believed, several different endings have been shot, so it seems even some of the cast are as in the dark as viewers are about how the show is going to conclude.
Broadchurch and I Hate Suzie stars in first-look trailer for BBC thriller
A first proper look at new BBC thriller Better has been released in a trailer, which Digital Spy can exclusively bring you. The new show, which is due to debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 13, focuses on a police officer in Leeds and her connection with a powerful member of the criminal underworld. It stars I Hate Suzie's Leila Farzad and Broadchurch's Andrew Buchan.
Drag Race's Kerri Colby reacts to season 15's fan backlash
Drag Race star Kerri Colby has opened up about what her reaction was to the fan backlash caused by the 15th season of the show. In case you missed it, fans have been expressing their displeasure at MTV for cutting down the runtime of this season's Drag Race episodes from an hour and twenty minutes to an hour. Which is really only 40 minutes if you don't count the ad breaks.
Death in Paradise confirms big character return in Neville storyline
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise has confirmed there will be a huge change in the personal life of DI Neville Parker. As Shantol Jackson's Naomi takes centre stage in this week's (January 27) episode to tackle a murder at a friend's wedding, Neville revealed to his co-workers that ex-girlfriend Sophie will be coming back to say with him.
Emmerdale producer hints at big twist in Cain and Caleb story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale introduced Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother Caleb Miligan last year, and we saw Cain rebuff his proposition of rebuilding their sibling relationship. It turns out that Cain's distrust might be on the money, as executive producer Jane Hudson has teased that a big upcoming twist...
Teen Wolf's Arden Cho has "no regrets" about turning movie down
Teen Wolf: The Movie is out now, bringing back most of the cast for one final outing – although there are some notable omissions. While Dylan O'Brien's OG character Stiles is the biggest missing piece, Arden Cho, who played Kira, is another major name not returning. Last year, it was reported that the actress was offered a lot less than her white female co-stars and turned the movie down.
