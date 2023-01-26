ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia to Hold Public Forum on Utility Line Tree Trimming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities. Representatives from the city and Dominion Energy say they will be on hand to answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and upcoming activities for 2023.
COLUMBIA, SC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man charged in Augusta Highway home burglary

A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday. According to an arrest warrant, Paul Lewis Richards Sr., 62, is charged with first-degree burglary. “Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 3300 block of Augusta Highway Monday afternoon,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “Based on the evidence investigators collected, Richards forced open a back door on a home and rummaged through some drawers and closets in a bedroom.”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigating death at detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One person dead after head-on crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Longtown Road near Plantation Parkway around 10:28 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller, a 2002 Mercedes Sedan and a 2005 Toyota SUV were traveling opposite directions on Longtown Road when the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies Camden High School senior killed in car accident

A Camden High School senior was killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning. According to the Kershaw County Coroner, emergency services received a call about a motor vehicle accident Sunday around 1:15 a.m. The accident was on Highway 1 South and Richardson Blvd. in Lugoff. The female driver...
LUGOFF, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC

