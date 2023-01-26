Read full article on original website
City of Columbia to Hold Public Forum on Utility Line Tree Trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities. Representatives from the city and Dominion Energy say they will be on hand to answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and upcoming activities for 2023.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased and another was taken to the hospital after a collision on the 73-mile marker of Highway I-20. South Carolina Highway Master trooper Mitchell Ridgway said the collision occurred at approximately 4:28 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The driver of a 2010...
I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
Driver killed in Saturday morning head-on crash near Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in northern Richland County on Saturday morning. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. roughly four miles south of Blythewood. Miller said that a 2002...
Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
Columbia man charged in Augusta Highway home burglary
A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday. According to an arrest warrant, Paul Lewis Richards Sr., 62, is charged with first-degree burglary. “Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 3300 block of Augusta Highway Monday afternoon,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “Based on the evidence investigators collected, Richards forced open a back door on a home and rummaged through some drawers and closets in a bedroom.”
RCSD investigating death at detention center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
One person dead after head-on crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Longtown Road near Plantation Parkway around 10:28 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller, a 2002 Mercedes Sedan and a 2005 Toyota SUV were traveling opposite directions on Longtown Road when the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of […]
Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation. As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD...
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
High-speed pursuit in Kershaw County ends in teen's death
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said that a 17-year-old driver died after taking a sudden unexpected turn while being pursued by a deputy on Sunday morning. According to a statement released a few hours later, the sheriff's office said the pursuit began sometime after 1...
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
PROGRESS/JANUARY 2023: Sandy Run lands business; distribution center announced
A third-party logistics company is expanding its network of warehouses to Calhoun County. Kansas-based Smart Warehousing announced January 12 it will open a warehouse and distribution center at the 761-acre Sandy Run Industrial Park. The company plans to create 50 new jobs. A total dollar investment has not been released...
New coffee shop to offer free coffee on Saturday, owner surprises local teachers
Clutch Coffee is looking to make a splash in the Midlands with a grand opening celebration on Saturday at its newest location in Columbia at 4716 Devine Street. The grand opening party will feature free coffee for the public all day, live music to celebrate, and giveaways. The coffee bar...
Tyler Ryan learns about new City of Columbia initiatives aimed at bringing new businesses to the Capital City
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Agent Liz Deese joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about new programs and initiatives that The City of Columbia has put in place to attract new businesses to the area. The programs include the elimination of the...
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
Coroner identifies Camden High School senior killed in car accident
A Camden High School senior was killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning. According to the Kershaw County Coroner, emergency services received a call about a motor vehicle accident Sunday around 1:15 a.m. The accident was on Highway 1 South and Richardson Blvd. in Lugoff. The female driver...
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
