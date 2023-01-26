Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet McCoy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is McCoy and he is a five-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. McCoy has some vision issues and is becoming familiar with his harness and halo. He is extremely friendly and likes squeaky toys. Noisy toys are probably the best so he can track to the noise. He has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are working with him. He does well with other dogs, but he would do well with a calmer dog. A meet and greet is a must.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers
If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
WSLS
Vinton leaders stop by to chat about All Things Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Executive Director with the Vinton Chamber of Commerce Angie Chewning and Program Director of Vinton Chasity Barbour are hosting a series called “All Things Vinton.”. The goal of “All Things Vinton” is to highlight businesses in the area to show what are some things to...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi opens new free food pantry
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is providing more opportunities to get free food for your pets. The organization is partnering with Saleeba’s Store of Hope to be a food pantry location for those living in Southeast Roanoke. The building was a grocery store, and leaders held a...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna genealogist puts histories together as keepsake books
There is a lot to be found in a family’s past, and one Pittsylvania County resident is helping connect people to their ancestors. Megan Rowland, owner of Megan’s Genealogy Designs, uses ancestry.com to do most of her research. She builds a client’s tree with information gleaned from wills, military documents, census records, funeral home documents, photos, deeds, newspaper articles, marriage certificates, death certificates and divorce certificates.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech and Smithfield team up to donate protein to local food-bank
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local food bank, Feeding Southwest Virginia, received more than 30,000 pounds of pork in a donation. Smithfield partnered with Virginia Tech Athletics to give back in honor of the Commonwealth Clash. “We’re supporting the food bank with a donation that is the equivalent of $140...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
WDBJ7.com
Huddle Up Moms: Moms Under Pressure program helps expecting moms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Preeclampsia is a serious disease related to elevated blood pressure. It can happen at any time during the second half of pregnancy or up to 6 weeks after delivery. February is heart month, a time to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease. It’s also time for Moms...
WSLS
Pongal Festival happening today in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Pongal Festival Celebration by Roanoke Valley Indian Community “Pongal - The Festival of New Beginning” Roanoke Valley Tamil language speaking families of Indian community are planning to celebrate this year Pongal Festival on 28th January between 11 to 3pm at Lions Club located at Roanoke Southwest County. On this day, a traditional Pongal prayer in Tamil heritage followed by traditional Banana leaves special meal with Cultural programs by children is planned.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Why you should wait to clean your garden
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year when we’re starting to think about getting the garden ready for Spring, but you might wanna “bee” careful and hold off just a bit. Donna Haley from the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program...
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
WSLS
‘Beautiful thing to witness’: Revitalizing Downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Katherine Carter is the proud owner of The Dog-Eared Page bookshop in Danville. As a kid, she used to love going to bookstores with her parents and she wanted to re-create the magic. “It was really great memories and I wanted that for my own kids...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s firefighters take home victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area firefighters beat the Valley’s police officers in the 19th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ hockey charity game Saturday night. The “hoses”, Roanoke’s firefighters, started off strong by scoring the first goal. Then the “guns,” Roanoke’s police officers, scored right after.
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor Lea encourages safety downtown as concerns grow over ABC store opening
ROANOKE, Va. – Some business owners have sounded alarms about a particular business opening in Downtown Roanoke. Some are for the new ABC store, and others have concerns. “I would hope and pray that everybody wants to see downtown successful,” said Pauline Wood, a Roanoke business owner. Wood...
WDBJ7.com
1920 car on display at Montgomery Museum
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new ride parked in the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. “It starts and it runs,” car owner Jackie Shelton said. “Sometimes it’s a little cantankerous to get it in gear.”. She’s the owner of a 1920 Maxwell. The car...
WDBJ7.com
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “If you ever got the feeling of someone had passed in your family, had died, that’s the way I felt. Because this is my baby, had it 10 years, built it from the ground up,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.
wfmynews2.com
Eden husband and wife met while working at Spray Cotton Mills
The Stones say the mills provided everything for their families. Spray Cotton Mills was a century-old staple in the community before it went up in flames.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WDBJ7.com
Postal Service: Staff shortages lead to sporadic delivery in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is dealing with staff shortages like many businesses across the country, but reports it is working to fix the issue as soon as possible. As a small business owner, it’s important for Martin Morrison to receive his mail on time.
