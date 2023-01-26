Melissa Hickman and her husband are remodeling their house in Fairbanks. They were ripping down some old paneling when they discovered some youthful signatures and names on the wall behind the paneling. The name “Katie Ladner ’79,” was written in cursive with a cute little flower along with the names “Chris” (with the ‘S’ missing) and “Mike G.” Melissa put a picture of the names and flower up on the Facebook page, Fairbanks, Alaska, to see if by chance she could find out who the people were 44 years later. And in less than an hour, social media did its thing and Katie was located living in Kingston, Washington. The two have since spoken and made a connection and the home on Birch Hill for Melissa and her family now has a bit of history and a face to go with what was just a name on the wall from long ago. If you have a story idea for the Allgood News, contact Dave at : AllgoodNews@KTUU.com.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO