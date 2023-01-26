ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Gallion gives statement before recommended sentence handed down

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The victims of the Two Rivers arsons expressed anger and sorrow after hearing the recommended sentence from the prosecution during day two of Jamison Gallion’s sentencing trial. Gallion is facing 23 charges ranging from Arson 1, Arson 2, Criminal Mischief, Burglary 2, and Terror Threat...
Car chase and stand off ends in suspect surrending without incident

Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday around 3:24 a.m., Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a suspected DUI driver that was failing to maintain lane and displaying no rear lights near the southbound Richardson Hwy. weigh scales. The driver failed to yield and fled from Troopers until reaching a residence...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional

The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Fairbanks remodel uncovers a signature from the past, reuniting memories and moments.

Melissa Hickman and her husband are remodeling their house in Fairbanks. They were ripping down some old paneling when they discovered some youthful signatures and names on the wall behind the paneling. The name “Katie Ladner ’79,” was written in cursive with a cute little flower along with the names “Chris” (with the ‘S’ missing) and “Mike G.” Melissa put a picture of the names and flower up on the Facebook page, Fairbanks, Alaska, to see if by chance she could find out who the people were 44 years later. And in less than an hour, social media did its thing and Katie was located living in Kingston, Washington. The two have since spoken and made a connection and the home on Birch Hill for Melissa and her family now has a bit of history and a face to go with what was just a name on the wall from long ago. If you have a story idea for the Allgood News, contact Dave at : AllgoodNews@KTUU.com.
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
Panda Express opens in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It’s a tasty day for the Fairbanks community as the red ribbon was cut this morning at the grand opening of our newest restaurant, Panda Express. When a new restaurant opens in town, especially one with a familiar name, you can be sure Fairbanks residents will come out in force.
College Hoops: UAF to retire Brad Oleson’s No. 24 jersey Saturday at halftime of UAA game

There will never be another Brad Oleson and so it makes sense the UAF men’s basketball program will retire his No. 24 jersey. His story of rags to riches is one for the ages, going from a high school kid out of North Pole who never made the all-state team to a two-time NCAA Division II All-American and world-class playmaker in the EuroLeague with several Spanish League teams.
