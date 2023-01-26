NHL prediction, odds, pick: Lightning vs. Bruins Thursday, Jan. 26

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s almost February and the Bruins have lost five times in regulation this season. The B’s are currently playing at a 140-point pace, which would easily crush the 1976-77 Canadiens’ record of 132 points in an NHL season. The Canadiens that season ended up winning their 20th Stanley Cup.

Boston has won six in a row, 10 of 11 and has gotten a point in 25 of its last 27 games.

What the Bruins are doing is historic on every level, but now is the time to bet against the B’s.

The Lightning snapped a two-game skid with a win over the Wild on Tuesday, but the Bolts have been in terrific form for the majority of the season. Tampa Bay has won 15 of 21 and has a +23 goal differential in that span.

Bruins vs. Lightning prediction ( 7 p.m. ET)

Both the Bruins and Bolts boast elite power plays, but Tampa Bay has actually posted the better 5-on-5 numbers of late. Since the holiday break, the Lightning rank third in expected goals rate and high-danger scoring chance rate, so they should be a formidable test for Boston’s elite team defense and structure.

Betting on the NHL?

While Linus Ullmark is the Vezina Trophy favorite for the Bruins, Andrei Vasilevskiy has quietly been brilliant again this season and owns a .917 save percentage and +15.9 Goals Saved Above Expected in 34 games.

As long as Vasilevskiy gets the nod, the Lightning are worth a bet to stop yet another Bruins winning streak on Thursday night.

Bruins vs. Lightning pick

Lightning moneyline (-110, BetMGM )

