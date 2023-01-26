ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Expanding access to safe storage sites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. “This...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far

This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
VERMONT STATE
vermontcatholic.org

Vermonters pray, rally for life in Montpelier

For more than 30 years, Father Patrick Forman has been present for the January pro-life activities in Montpelier, and this year was no different: He was one of the concelebrants at the Mass for Life at St. Augustine Church and one of the participants in the Rally for Life at the Statehouse Jan. 28.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care

There is widespread agreement among early childhood educators, parents and lawmakers that the economics of child care don’t work. Advocates are hoping this is the year Vermont makes big changes to child care funding. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Will Vermont prioritize youth incarceration over child development?

On Jan. 11, the Vermont Department for Children and Families presented its budget to the House Appropriations Committee. Its proposal would redirect $4.6 million that has been earmarked for “child development” to a fund that will be used to pay for building a temporary, architecturally secure structure to house adjudicated youth.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Cannabis retail dispensary license awarded to group in Plattsburgh

Last march, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Seeding Opportunity Initiative (SDI), which allows people with prior marijuana-related convictions to sell cannabis and jumpstart New York’s legalized industry. “We have a provisional license, which means now there’s a little bit deeper digging, there’s a lot of work around location finding,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
informnny.com

Vermont woman found dead in her driveway

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visited the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
DORSET, VT
WCAX

Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead - clipped version

A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. Let's take a look at...
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

UPDATED: MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. After being on the job two and a half years, Campbell has built positive relationships with students, teachers and parents, according to his colleagues. MUHS drivers ed teacher George Rooney compared the mood of a teachers’...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, January 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
VERMONT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday

LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
LUDLOW, VT
Addison Independent

Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner

Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
VERGENNES, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy