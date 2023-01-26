Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Sporting News
Andy Reid contract details: How much money is Chiefs coach making in 2023?
"Big Red" is making some decent green. The Chiefs head coach has done nothing but build winning teams throughout his NFL head coaching career. His efforts with the Eagles didn't result in a championship. In the City of Fountains, another well of success sprung up, and that elusive Super Bowl win followed.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Cowboys ‘Promise’ to Jalen Ramsey? A $50M Trade Idea
Should the Cowboys pay the price to trade for the cap-strapped Rams’ Jalen Ramsey?
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
Three of last year's final four teams are returning to championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship. The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Sporting News
Does Joe Burrow have a girlfriend? Meet Olivia Holzmacher, the Bengals QB's other half
With the Bengals on the cusp of a second straight Super Bowl appearance, many football fans around the country have begun reporting a similar dilemma: they're afraid Joe Burrow is going to steal their significant other. In truth, it's a valid concern. Burrow has captured the admiration of millions of...
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
One of the tent-pole events of the WWE calendar is here. Typically considered among the "majors" is the Royal Rumble. The annual event draws many fans in as there is always potential for shocking results and entrants into the match. It all goes down on Saturday night inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Sporting News
Who is Andy Reid's lookalike? Meet the Chiefs fan with a near-perfect impersonation of the head coach
The NFL is a copycat league. Teams are always trying to tap into the latest trend, whether that's installing a West Coast offense or a Cover 2 defense. Everyone is trying to find the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid. Well, one fan took "copycat" to the...
Rangers Going Off Local TV?
Impact of bankruptcy by Diamond Sports, which operates Bally's, could impact television revenue payments to the Rangers, other MLB teams.
Who won the Royal Rumble?
The 2023 Royal Rumble took place on Saturday, Jan. 28. Let’s take a look at who won the Royal Rumble matches and earned title matches at WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania season officially began on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Royal Rumble event. The 36th edition of the event took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Of course, the headlining matches were the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches.
NFL Fans Are Ripping NFC Championship Refs For Their Performance
In the eyes of NFL fans, the NFC Championship game is being played between the San Francisco 49ers and the refs. NFL referee John Hussey and his crew are officiating the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game, but their decisions have fans calling favoritism. "Oh My ...
Sporting News
Five reasons why Chiefs' defense burned Joe Burrow in AFC championship game
Joe Burrow was close to leading the Bengals to a second consecutive AFC championship game victory in Kansas City. The Chiefs' defense made sure he wouldn't get to the finish line this time. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense turned in a gritty performance, fighting through injuries in the hosts'...
Sporting News
Will Donna Kelce attend both games? How mom to Chiefs, Eagles stars plans to cheer for sons in championships
As far as NFL moms go, Donna Kelce is a special one. She's been an enthusiastic supporter of her All-Pro sons Travis and Jason throughout their outstanding careers, often going above and beyond to be present for both of them. Kelce made headlines last January when she showed the ultimate...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Sporting News
Has a rookie QB ever won a Super Bowl? Brief history of first-year quarterbacks to reach conference championships
One of the most compelling storylines in this year's NFL postseason is 49ers rookie Brock Purdy being are a win away from a Super Bowl appearance. Purdy, the final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the 49ers' third starting quarterback this season. Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were sidelined by injuries, leaving Purdy to take the reins.
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
