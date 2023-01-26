Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star James Farrar reveals big future for Zack and Sam's friendship
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star James Farrar has hinted at the future of Zack Hudson and Sam Mitchell's friendship. In scenes that air next week, Zack will choose to confide in Sam following his recent HIV diagnosis. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor teased the future for the pair, revealing that the two exes do still care for each other.
EastEnders brings back Ryan Malloy as Neil McDermott returns to the soap
EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy, with Neil McDermott set to return to the soap for a guest stint in February. The character, who was last seen on screen in November 2016, will be returning to Walford next month after hearing that his 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant. Ryan now...
Call the Midwife's Cyril gets shock news that hints at Lucille's fate
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers follow. Call the Midwife's Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has been dealt a devastating blow in this week's episode and we're not talking about the stab wound he received, although that probably smarts too. After a traumatic incident he learns that Lucille's (Leonie Elliott)...
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence reveals more on Vicky's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has revealed more information about Vicky Grant’s shock collapse. In scenes that air next week, Vicky will mysteriously pass out when partying with her friends at a campsite, with her life left hanging in the balance. Lawrence, who debuted as Vicky last...
EastEnders to air emotional new Lola and Jay scenes after wedding
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders couple Lola Pearce-Brown and Jay Brown face an emotional start to married life in next week's episodes. The pair took centre stage in a moving wedding episode this week as they tied the knot in front of their family and friends. Lola has been told that...
NCIS star Scottie Thompson lands next lead movie role
Former NCIS star Scottie Thompson has landed her next movie role. The actress, who played Jeanne Benoit on the show, has joined the cast of Séance, a psychological thriller by Vivian Kerr. As reported by Deadline, Thompson will join Connor Paolo and Better Call Saul's Jilon VanOver in the...
Coronation Street stalker terror for Daisy, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Daisy is terrorised by Justin. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) Daisy is in full-on bridal...
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
EastEnders pays tribute to former cast member Sylvia Syms after death
EastEnders has paid tribute to former cast member Sylvia Syms after her death yesterday (January 27) at the age of 89. The veteran actress played Peggy Mitchell's friend Olive Woodhouse in the BBC One soap between 2007 and 2010. She also starred in Thatcher: The Final Days as the titular PM, a Sylvester McCoy Doctor Who serial, Rev, Gentleman Jack and the Keira Knightley version of Doctor Zhivago.
The Recruit has future confirmed by Netflix ahead of season 2
The Recruit and Noah Centineo fans have some good news as the spy thriller with the To All the Boys… star as the frontman has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Speaking to Tudum about the renewal, creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world and Noah's turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to '11' in Season Two."
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah reunite for new project
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah have reunited for a brand new Traitors related project – a board game. The two reality stars posed together on Instagram holding the board game set as Wilfred said in the caption: "Press day for The Traitors new board game with Hannah Byczkowski."
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies confirms return of spin-off shows
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has excitingly confirmed that new spin-off shows are in the works. The writer's previous tenure launched both Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, but the world of Doctor Who has shrunk considerably with a lack of TV companion shows in recent years. The spin-off...
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen left devastated by letter from Bobby
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen has been left devastated after her son Bobby Costello blamed her for his actions and decided to cut off contact ahead of his lengthy prison sentence. Following Bobby's confession that he was responsible for the death of Verity Hutchinson, Mercedes has struggled with the revelation...
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares hair transformation after exit from soap
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has unveiled a striking new hair colour following her exit from the soap. The actress who played Ziggy Astoni shared a few photos of herself sporting some new red-headed locks, calling it a "Friday freshen up" in the caption. This content is imported from...
Coronation Street fans surprised by Adam Barlow's latest hair transformation
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Adam Barlow debuted a new hairstyle recently, and viewers were surprised, to say the least. Over the years, Adam has sported a number of looks, ranging from a buzz cut to curly locks, but the recent addition of a man bun has not impressed everyone.
Below Deck's Courtney Veale reveals her romance with Zee Dempers was fake
Below Deck Mediterranean's Courtney Veale has revealed that her on-screen romance with Mzi 'Zee' Dempers was fake. The pair first met on season six of Below Deck Med and sparked dating rumours after seemingly growing close to one another and even sharing a few kisses onboard the Lady Michelle. However,...
Poker Face star responds to the premiere's big twist
Poker Face episode 1 spoilers follow. Sterling Frost Jr actor Adrien Brody has broken down his character's shocking Poker Face fate. In Rian Johnson's new mystery series, Oscar-winner Brody (The Pianist) plays a deceiving casino boss opposite Natasha Lyonne's waitress-cum-truth-hunter Charlie Cale (she knows when people are lying), who uncovers his plot to cheat a high-roller out of his dough at a private poker match.
Line of Duty and Sherlock stars announced for Boiling Point TV adaptation
Line of Duty star Stephen Graham and Sherlock's Vinette Robinson are both set to star in a new TV series of Boiling Point. The BBC One series is based on the 2021 Netflix movie of the same name and the two stars will be reprising their roles as Andy and Carly.
Death in Paradise confirms big character return in Neville storyline
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise has confirmed there will be a huge change in the personal life of DI Neville Parker. As Shantol Jackson's Naomi takes centre stage in this week's (January 27) episode to tackle a murder at a friend's wedding, Neville revealed to his co-workers that ex-girlfriend Sophie will be coming back to say with him.
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies wants Edgar Wright to direct an episode
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has expressed interest in seeing Edgar Wright direct an episode of the show. Last year, the Hot Fuzz director set speculation into overdrive after sharing a series of cryptic posts – though he later denied that he was involved. During a new chat...
