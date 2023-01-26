The Recruit and Noah Centineo fans have some good news as the spy thriller with the To All the Boys… star as the frontman has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Speaking to Tudum about the renewal, creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world and Noah's turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to '11' in Season Two."

1 DAY AGO