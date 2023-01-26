ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

roadtripsandcoffee.com

Road Trip Exploring the Revolutionary War in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Explore the Revolutionary War with this 12-part series featuring road trip itineraries, history of the American Revolution, and information about the historic sites, museums, and battlefields across the state. Read the Series. The American Revolution in South Carolina began in Charleston. But the Revolutionary War in South Carolina started in...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five

Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
Washington Examiner

Lindsey Graham supports 'liability' for police departments in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote on Sunday in support of police departments facing liability for the actions of the officers it employs. Graham's statement on social media comes after footage was released showing Tyre Nichols, 29, beaten to death by five officers with the Memphis Police Department, which Graham called "appalling." The South Carolina senator compared police departments to businesses, and that like businesses, police departments ought to be responsible for the products or services it provides.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Carolina

Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant

SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. For the first time in 35 years, South Carolina is poised to have only men on its state Supreme Court bench. Part two: Day Five testimonies analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Updated: 12 hours...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

S.C. law enforcement agencies respond as Tyre Nichols protests grow

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The violent beating death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols is sparking a national outcry in various cities across the country. Many shocked, saddened and upset over the circumstances surrounding the Tennessean’s arrest and death three days after being pulled over by police for allegedly driving reckless.
MEMPHIS, TN
Grice Connect

Parker’s adds staff ahead of company expansion

Parker’s, a national convenience store company, recently added three new staff members to support the company’s expansion across Georgia and South Carolina. The new staff members include Nick Hand as the loyalty and brand manager, Miranda Hendricks as the marketing manager, and Vanessa Lehnen as leader of talent acquisition.
GEORGIA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
WLOS.com

Donald Trump makes first 2024 campaign appearance in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Former President Donald Trump made a presidential campaign appearance in South Carolina on Saturday, marking his first campaign event since announcing the 2024 run back in November 2022. The campaign event was held on the State House grounds with Trump starting nearly two hours later...
COLUMBIA, SC

