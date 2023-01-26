Read full article on original website
roadtripsandcoffee.com
Road Trip Exploring the Revolutionary War in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Explore the Revolutionary War with this 12-part series featuring road trip itineraries, history of the American Revolution, and information about the historic sites, museums, and battlefields across the state. Read the Series. The American Revolution in South Carolina began in Charleston. But the Revolutionary War in South Carolina started in...
WIS-TV
Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five
Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
South Carolina representative explains proposed bill to prevent teaching about slave owners
Six state Republicans proposed the bill to ban critical race theory, a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism.
In SC, pinball is banned for children. A new law could change that
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill recently introduced at the South Carolina state house would repeal an age old law that prohibits those 18 years old or younger from playing pinball. South Carolina's Pinball Community is booming, according to Fredrick Richardson, who owns Bang Back Pinball Lounge in Five Points.
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
South Carolina Senate discusses bills to 'keep criminals behind bars' through bail reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators say bond reform is top of mind as a State Senate sub-committee considers two bills related to changes in how bail bonds are handled for accused criminals. On Tuesday, the senate judiciary subcommittee met to discuss new laws to combat repeat offenders in...
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
SLED chief calls Tyre Nichols’ death ‘shocking and disgusting,’ urges peaceful protest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel called the death of Tyre Nichols “shocking and disgusting,” and urged people to protest peacefully. 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man, died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7. “Police officers must be held to the highest […]
Washington Examiner
Lindsey Graham supports 'liability' for police departments in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote on Sunday in support of police departments facing liability for the actions of the officers it employs. Graham's statement on social media comes after footage was released showing Tyre Nichols, 29, beaten to death by five officers with the Memphis Police Department, which Graham called "appalling." The South Carolina senator compared police departments to businesses, and that like businesses, police departments ought to be responsible for the products or services it provides.
FOX Carolina
Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina
South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
WIS-TV
Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant
SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. For the first time in 35 years, South Carolina is poised to have only men on its state Supreme Court bench. Part two: Day Five testimonies analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Updated: 12 hours...
Logan Wood’s family pushing for new boater safety legislation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Lowcountry teen who died in a 2022 boating accident wants to see new legislation passed to keep other boaters safe. Logan Wood’s life was cut short at just 18 years old when he was boating on the Edisto River last January. Shortly after, his friends and family […]
abccolumbia.com
S.C. law enforcement agencies respond as Tyre Nichols protests grow
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The violent beating death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols is sparking a national outcry in various cities across the country. Many shocked, saddened and upset over the circumstances surrounding the Tennessean’s arrest and death three days after being pulled over by police for allegedly driving reckless.
Spectator turnout smaller than expected in week one of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Walterboro prepared for an influx of visitors during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, but the turnout in week one was smaller than expected. “Right now, our visitors are mostly press. I mean, there’s not a lot of people in the courtroom other than press and we’re actually a […]
Parker’s adds staff ahead of company expansion
Parker’s, a national convenience store company, recently added three new staff members to support the company’s expansion across Georgia and South Carolina. The new staff members include Nick Hand as the loyalty and brand manager, Miranda Hendricks as the marketing manager, and Vanessa Lehnen as leader of talent acquisition.
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
WLOS.com
Donald Trump makes first 2024 campaign appearance in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Former President Donald Trump made a presidential campaign appearance in South Carolina on Saturday, marking his first campaign event since announcing the 2024 run back in November 2022. The campaign event was held on the State House grounds with Trump starting nearly two hours later...
