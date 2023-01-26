ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL head coaching hire grades: How do new coaches, including Frank Reich, in 2023 fit?

By Christian D'Andrea
 3 days ago
The 2022-23 NFL coaching carousel turned slowly. Three sideline generals were fired in the course of the regular season, beginning in Week 6. Only two were let go on Black Monday, the day after Week 18 and the official start to the offseason for teams that failed to qualify for the postseason.

That comparatively unhurried pace extended to the hiring process. Franchises took their time interviewing assistants and vetting rising prospects in order to find the right guy. More than two weeks and 10 playoff games passed before the first hire of the 2023 offseason was announced

That came when the Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich their new leader — an announcement that, coincidentally, came the same day reports swirled the Indianapolis Colts could retain Reich’s replacement, interim coach Jeff Saturday (who went 1-7 in his audition to close out 2022). That’s only the first domino to fall in an NFL landscape where five teams began the year looking for new head coaches.

This tracker will stay abreast of all the new hires in this latest coaching cycle, beginning with Reich’s arrival in Charlotte.

Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFnT2_0kSTKSWg00
Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Interim head coach Steve Wilks went 6-6 in his dozen games at the helm. That’s more games than predecessor Matt Rhule won in any of the two full seasons he had in Charlotte.

While he had the support of his locker room, he didn’t have the support of team owner David Tepper, who passed him over to hire Reich instead. It’s a justifiable decision. Reich took a revolving door of underwhelming veteran quarterbacks and coached the Indianapolis Colts to 40-33-1 record and two playoff appearances in four-plus seasons.

Unfortunately, he could run into a similar problem in Carolina. Wilks was good enough to push the Panthers out of prime draft position and into the ninth overall pick. They’ll likely have to trade up to nab a top quarterback prospect. Otherwise, Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer will have to scour free agency and explore potential trades to add talent to a QB room that only has Matt Corral and Jacob Eason under contract for 2023.

That said, there’s a huge opportunity for a turnaround in Charlotte even with a mediocre passer behind center. The NFC South slogged through its way through its weakest season in years and likely won’t be better next fall. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to lose Tom Brady and weren’t great even with him in the lineup. The New Orleans Saints are stuck in salary cap hell and the Atlanta Falcons are going through a very Atlanta Falcons stretch.

The Panthers don’t have to be great to win their division next season. Reich has proven he can wring more from less as a head coach, even if he didn’t get a fair shake in Indianapolis. The biggest question is whether he can make the leap to actual contention, especially with lingering quarterback questions to be answered.

But that’s a problem for another time. At the moment, Reich looks like the right man for the job — even if Wilks deserved the opportunity to run things full time.

Grade: B+

