AL.com

Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards

Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival

Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
ANNISTON, AL
fox13news.com

Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BET

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans

A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023

Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 local UA Early College students named to fall 2022 Director’s List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Director’s List with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher).  The Director’s List recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.  All high school students who...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

OneWorld Pet Resort Grand Opening

Anniston, AL – 200-Acre Dog Boarding Facility at McClellan Opens January 30th in Anniston, Alabama, OneWorld Pet Resort Features 130 Indoor/Outdoor Kennels and Two Dog Parks. OneWorld Pet Resort will open for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11 AM January 30, 2023 at 315 Rucker St, Anniston, AL. The newly- remodeled facility sits on 200 acres, with 130 climate-controlled kennels, designed with modern materials for safety, cleanliness, and comfort. Our mission is to be the “home away from home” for your pet.
ANNISTON, AL

