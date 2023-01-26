Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards
Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
Stevie Nicks to perform at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena in April
Stevie Nicks is coming to the Magic City this spring as part of her upcoming tour.
Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival
Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
Bham Now
Why these locals are pushing themselves to complete Orangetheory’s Transformation Challenge
Orangetheory‘s annual Transformation Challenge is in full swing, and members are pushing themselves extra hard to burn fat and be crowned as their studio’s winner! We spoke with several local Orangetheory members to see how they plan to win the 2023 Orangetheory Transformation Challenge. Got what it takes?...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man scammed for 'Hamilton' tickets after spending $2,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has a warning when it comes to online ticket purchases for entertainment events. Todd Wheeles claims he was scammed out of money for Saturday’s showing of “Hamilton” at the BJCC. Wheeles said he and his family and friends spent more...
fox13news.com
Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
BET
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans
A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Has Passed Away
Sad news from Birmingham native and comedian Rickey Smiley came today as he posted a video sharing that his son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away. In the video posted to his Instagram account, Rickey Smiley shared,. "I just have bad news this morning. I'm on my way to the airport...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
wvtm13.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle bring laughs to Birmingham in sold out show
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday was a big night of entertainment at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. The touring production of “Hamilton,” and a popular comedy show, brought thousands of people to the downtown area. Wednesday’s comedy show was one of just five shows in this limited run...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023
Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
2 local UA Early College students named to fall 2022 Director’s List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Director’s List with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher). The Director’s List recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit. All high school students who...
OneWorld Pet Resort Grand Opening
Anniston, AL – 200-Acre Dog Boarding Facility at McClellan Opens January 30th in Anniston, Alabama, OneWorld Pet Resort Features 130 Indoor/Outdoor Kennels and Two Dog Parks. OneWorld Pet Resort will open for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11 AM January 30, 2023 at 315 Rucker St, Anniston, AL. The newly- remodeled facility sits on 200 acres, with 130 climate-controlled kennels, designed with modern materials for safety, cleanliness, and comfort. Our mission is to be the “home away from home” for your pet.
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
WAFF
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Long can usually be found in his garage with a hammer in his hand forging crosses from hot iron. But this story isn’t about Daniel, it’s about his late wife, Rachel. On Oct. 7, 2021, Rachel was on her way to work when...
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
