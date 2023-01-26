Read full article on original website
In wake of tragedy, Baer delivers storybook performance as Siena stomps Iona
How you like them Saints? Siena Basketball opened the second half with a decisive 20-2 run to rout reigning MAAC Regular Season Champion and preseason favorite Iona 70-53 in front of a raucous crowd of 7,801 in the annual Gold Rush Game at MVP Arena.
Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police
NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ringleader Of Gun Trafficking Operation From NY To VA Gets Prison Time: Feds
Federal authorities announced that a Brooklyn man will spend years behind bars for orchestrating a wide-ranging conspiracy to traffic guns and ammunition up and down I-95 between Virginia and New York.Joseph Alexander Johnson, 38, has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for being a felon in posse…
Mom of Fatal Norwood Gunshot Victim Seeks Answers, Says Son Shot 17 Times
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A Bronx mother is still seeking answers more than five weeks after her son, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed in Fordham Manor just seven days before Christmas, as reported. The mother of the victim alleges she was told at St. Barnabas Hospital her son was shot 17 times.
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx
NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MTA cuts free Wi-Fi from NYC buses
The MTA is no longer offering free Wi-Fi on its fleet of buses. MTA officials said roughly 2% of the agency's bus riders used the free internet access. [ more › ]
