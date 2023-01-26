Convicted human trafficker sentenced for recruiting girls to work at strip clubs, engage in prostitution

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Fit for Free: San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No Cost!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Five brewery taprooms you should visit in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
fox7austin.com
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill police officer wants answers
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Family members of a 21-year-old who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer want answers. They said they’ve been left in the dark and want to know what happened more than a week ago. "They want to know what happened to their...
fox7austin.com
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Austin hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and four others injured after a late night shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge. Austin police say around 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. Officers arrived on scene minutes...
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Local attorney says suspect should not have been arrested
AUSTIN, Texas - The East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder is still in the Travis County Jail with a $1 million bond. Local attorney Terry Keel considers the bond amount unjustified. "They don't set bonds that high typically in capital murder cases in this county," said Terry...
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Family of man killed believes his death was unjustified
AUSTIN, Texas - Family, friends and community members gathered in North Austin to release balloons in memory of 42-year-old Marquis Demps. Demps was shot and killed outside an East Austin gas station on Jan. 21. His family believes his death was unjustified. "I love my son. My son was a...
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
fox7austin.com
"The Deck Investigates" podcast tour to make stop in Austin
Have you ever wanted to see and hear a true crime podcast live? The Deck Podcast is coming to Texas, with stops in San Antonio, Grand Prairie and Austin, as part of its 11-city tour. The podcast focuses on the coldest of cases from all over the US, murders and disappearances who are apart of so-called "cold case playing card decks." Podcast host Ashley Flowers joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about the podcast and preview her tour stop at Bass Concert Hall on Feb. 3.
fox7austin.com
Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over
AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
fox7austin.com
Proud Mary Coffee Roasters offers elevated coffee in South Austin
A South Austin coffee shop is taking its elevated coffee to the next level. Proud Mary Coffee Roasters is bringing rare, award-winning coffee from Panama to the city for $150 per cup.
fox7austin.com
Family mourn loss of man who was shot, killed at East Austin gas station
Family, friends and community members mourned the death of 42-year-old Marquis Demps who was shot outside of a gas station on Jan. 21. The store clerk accused of killing Demps is now behind bars charged with murder.
fox7austin.com
One rescued from fire in North Austin boarding house
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters rescued a person from a fire in North Austin Friday morning. The fire broke out in the garage of a boarding house in the 11100 block of Bending Bough around 8 a.m. Firefighters say one person was rescued from a window and was evaluated by...
fox7austin.com
3 former Cameron High School athletes dead after police chase ends in fiery crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas - Three former Cameron High School student-athletes died in a fiery crash on US 190 after a police chase Thursday. Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, died in the crash. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore claims Phabian Bynaum was driving more than 20...
fox7austin.com
3 former Cameron HS student-athletes killed in crash during chase
A police chase in Milam County ended in a fiery crash on Highway 190 near Milano. FOX 7 has learned three former Cameron High School student-athletes died in that crash.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Runa from Austin Animal Center
Runa is a 4-year-old boxer mix. This is her second time having to stay at the shelter -- both times through no fault of her own. Runa is looking for a stable place to call home, forever.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Wintry temps, precipitation incoming
A Winter Storm Watch is set to start at noon Monday for most of Central Texas, with near freezing temperatures and possible freezing rain. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast so you can stay safe.
fox7austin.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Rob Lowe films special intro for Austin FD video
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor Rob Lowe recently took some time off from playing an Austin firefighter on FOX's "9-1-1: Lone Star" to make a special video for the real firefighters who risk their lives protecting the community every day. "Hey everybody - it's Rob Lowe. I play a phony bologna...
fox7austin.com
Good Day Cooks: Cookie Rich
After the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the culinary industry, native Austinite and chef Lorin Michel Peters decided the classic cookie needed a shake-up too, leading to the launch of her company Cookie Rich. Since then, she's expanded to offer her cookies across the city and even nationwide. Peters shares all about her cookies with Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe.
fox7austin.com
Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen Saturday afternoon in Converse, Texas. 65-year-old Valeeta Bobbitt has a cognitive impairment and was last seen in a car at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 10400 block of Rock Cove Lane. She is described...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!
Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
