Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
Novartis AG <NVS.N>: Profits of $1.43 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Novartis AG is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.43 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.36 to $1.54 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", one "Buy", three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.63 percent from $1.39. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.44 to a low of $1.36. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $104.25. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $13.11 billion from $13.23 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.43 per share implies a gain of 2.23 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.4 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.55 1.58 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.50 1.56 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.44 1.46 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.41 1.40 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 11:02 a.m..
Novo Nordisk A/S expected to post earnings of DKK5.82 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Bagsvaerd Denmark-based company is expected to report a 22.2% increase in revenue to DKK46.832 billion from DKK38.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is for earnings of DKK5.82 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novo Nordisk A/S is $147, above its last closing price of $138.09. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Danish crowns). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.32 6.32 6.34 Beat 0.4 Jun. 30 2022 5.83 5.54 5.86 Beat 5.7 Mar. 31 2022 5.72 5.69 6.22 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 4.70 4.70 4.76 Beat 1.3 Sep. 5.00 4.99 5.27 Beat 5.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.75 4.75 5.26 Beat 10.8 Mar. 31 2021 5.13 5.13 5.45 Beat 6.2 Dec. 31 2020 3.94 3.94 4.01 Beat 1.9 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 06:32 GMT. All figures in Danish crowns unless otherwise stated.
European shares end lower but log biggest January gain in eight years
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 fell on Tuesday as investors geared up for a fresh round of interest rate hikes from top central banks, but the index still recorded its biggest January percentage gain since 2015. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.2%. However, the index logged a monthly gain of...
Amgen Inc expected to post earnings of $4.09 a share - Earnings Preview
* Amgen Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Thousand Oaks California-based company is expected to report a 1.2% decrease in revenue to $6.761 billion from $6.85 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Amgen Inc is for earnings of $4.09 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Amgen Inc is $278, above its last closing price of $253.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.44 4.70 Beat 5.9 Jun. 30 2022 4.37 4.40 4.65 Beat 5.8 Mar. 31 2022 4.06 4.09 4.25 Beat 3.8 Dec. 31 2021 4.15 4.08 4.36 Beat 6.9 Sep. 4.24 4.27 4.67 Beat 9.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.07 4.09 4.38 Beat 7.1 Mar. 31 2021 4.03 4.05 3.70 Missed -8.6 Dec. 31 2020 3.44 3.39 3.81 Beat 12.4 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 00:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Lotte Chemical Titan Says Qtrly Loss Attributable 317.2 Mln RGT
* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 317.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 168.9 MILLION RGT. * OUTLOOK OF CO EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR FUTURE IN VIEW OF VOLATILE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
Sterling Bank Posts Qtrly Group Profit Before Income Tax 5.7 Mln Naira
* STERLING BANK PLC - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 5.7 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.6 MILLION NAIRA. * STERLING BANK PLC - QTRLY GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 21.27 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 18.06 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
Cse Global Secures Two Major Contracts Totaling S$87.3M
* SECOND MAJOR CONTRACT RELATES TO A MULTI-YEAR SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR. * PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO CSE GLOBAL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FYS 2023 TO 2027. * FIRST MAJOR CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, AMONG OTHERS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS IN UNITED STATES OF...
Flour Mills Of Nigeria Posts Qtrly Group PBT 6.57 Bln Naira
* FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6.57 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.77 BILLION NAIRA. * FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE OF 393.40 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 302.16 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
Novartis AG expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 1.6% decrease in revenue to $13.014 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.40 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 "strong buy" or "buy," 14 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is CHF88.65, above its last closing price of CHF82.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.55 1.55 1.58 Beat 2 Jun. 30 2022 1.49 1.50 1.56 Beat 4.1 Mar. 31 2022 1.46 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.4 Dec. 31 2021 1.41 1.42 1.40 Missed -1.2 Sep. 1.65 1.64 1.71 Beat 4 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.54 1.54 1.66 Beat 7.8 Mar. 31 2021 1.57 1.56 1.52 Missed -2.4 Dec. 31 2020 1.37 1.37 1.34 Missed -2.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:06 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
UTMD Reports Audited Year 2022 And Fourth Quarter Financial Performance
* UTMD REPORTS AUDITED YEAR 2022 AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE. * UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 4Q 2022 UTMD WORLDWIDE SALES WERE $661, 5.1% HIGHER THAN IN 4Q 202. * UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - U.S. DOMESTIC SALES WERE 7% LOWER AND OUTSIDE U.S. SALES WERE 25%...
United Airlines announces JV to develop sustainable fuel using ethanol
(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to develop and commercialize a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology that will use ethanol as a feedstock. The announcement comes at a time aircraft owners strive to curb emissions to become more environment friendly. Blue Blade Energy,...
Investors cheer after UniCredit lifts payout goal by 40%
MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit on Tuesday galvanised investors by pledging to return 5.25 billion euros ($5.69 billion) from its 2022 earnings after posting a record quarterly profit, as CEO Andrea Orcel works to deliver on his ambitious payout plans. Orcel, who has focused UniCredit on capital light businesses to maximise...
Ondine Biomedical Says Nasal Photodisinfection Therapy Significantly Reduces Sars-Cov-2 Infectivity
* ONDINE BIOMEDICAL-CO'S NASAL PHOTODISINFECTION THERAPY IMPROVES SHORT-TERM, LONG-TERM IMMUNE RESPONSE,SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING SARS-COV-2 INFECTIVITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not...
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
