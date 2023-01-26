Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
First responder soup drive kicks off in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of South Hadley are doing their part to help those in need this winter. Community members are encouraged to drop off canned soup items at various collection locations throughout the area, including the South Hadley Police and Fire Departments. All donations will go...
westernmassnews.com
Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs help the homeless
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community is coming together on Saturday to help the homeless. Bob the bike guy and the girl scouts are collecting supplies for Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs. The packs are given to local police departments to hand out to the local homeless population. A...
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
Annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast in Chicopee
The Sheriff's annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Breakfast took place on Sunday.
Local shoppers react to deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Business as usual Sunday morning at the Holyoke Mall with extra security details from Holyoke Police.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
Price Rite Marketplace of Worcester employees recognized for lifesaving heroics
WORCESTER — Four employees at Price Rite Marketplace on Gold Star Boulevard were recognized by the company for performing lifesaving acts while on the job. Store associate Roberto Diaz recently sprung into action when noticed a child choking while a family was leaving the store. ...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to a house fire on Kirk Drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, crews responded to a house fire on Kirk Drive in Springfield. Western Mass News crews arrived around 8:30 p.m., several emergency vehicles and first responders filled up most of the street. Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said crews extinguished the fire quickly, “We got...
westernmassnews.com
Railroad Hobby Show is a ‘must-see’ in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The fan favorite “Railroad Hobby Show” was held this weekend at the Big E fairgrounds. Train and railroad lovers had a momentous day over in West Springfield on Sunday morning. The Railroad Hobby Show is America’s largest railroad-themed trade show. John Sacerdote,...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department hosted its annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast Sunday morning to highlight the department’s accomplishments over the past year. “As Sheriff of the county, I’m very proud of the work we’re doing outside of the fences of the facility,”...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield. Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023. Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023. Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. This week, we’re getting...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 29
Mild, Breezy, And Cloudy With A PM Shower To Close Out The Last Weekend Of January. Mild, Breezy, And Cloudy With A PM Shower To Close Out The Last Weekend Of January. One person is dead following a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Central high school holds JROTC...
Holy Mother of the Rosary Polish hosts super socks event in Chicopee
The Holy Mother of the Rosary Polish National Catholics Church in Chicopee hosted it's super socks event today from 11 to 3.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
westernmassnews.com
Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside
Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen. Updated: 11 hours ago. The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road...
westernmassnews.com
Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen. The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson. Updated: 11 hours ago. On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. Annual Penguin...
westernmassnews.com
Central high school holds JROTC drill competition
Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen. The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge. Updated: 13 hours ago. A local Freemason chapter...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Springfield. Crews responded to the building on the corner of Main and Osgood Streets around 9 p.m. Saturday. Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that once on-scene, heavy fire was seen coming from the rear of...
“Everyone was running everywhere,” mallgoers recall chaos after Holyoke Mall shooting
Both the Massachusetts State police and the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired inside of the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden […]
Comments / 1