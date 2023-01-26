As usual, the legislators here in Vermont along with the Vermont Public Safety Department continue to mystify me regarding crime in my state. As someone who used to work in Rutland and frequently travels there for services, I can pretty much see what is going on in Rutland with my God-given eyes; I don't need a "public safety dashboard." But hey, dashboards are the newest fad in displaying information and Vermont, being the leading state (in my opinion) in introducing "the latest and the greatest" of everything related to crime (no cash bail, restorative justice, community policing, to name a few) and has hopped on the bandwagon with this heat map.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO