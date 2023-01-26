Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Many Vermonters spent their weekend hitting the sledding hills
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Many Vermonters took advantage of the winter weather on Sunday and hit the hills. However not with their skis and snowboards, but with their tubes and sleds. The Hard'Ack Recreation Center in St. Albans was the sledding hill of choice for many. However the...
mynbc5.com
Accumulating snow for some today
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far
This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
mynbc5.com
Light snow expected Sunday for parts of the region
WCAX
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Vt....
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
VTDigger
Heat map? Why not just put the criminals in jail?
As usual, the legislators here in Vermont along with the Vermont Public Safety Department continue to mystify me regarding crime in my state. As someone who used to work in Rutland and frequently travels there for services, I can pretty much see what is going on in Rutland with my God-given eyes; I don't need a "public safety dashboard." But hey, dashboards are the newest fad in displaying information and Vermont, being the leading state (in my opinion) in introducing "the latest and the greatest" of everything related to crime (no cash bail, restorative justice, community policing, to name a few) and has hopped on the bandwagon with this heat map.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
WCAX
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
vermontcatholic.org
Vermonters pray, rally for life in Montpelier
For more than 30 years, Father Patrick Forman has been present for the January pro-life activities in Montpelier, and this year was no different: He was one of the concelebrants at the Mass for Life at St. Augustine Church and one of the participants in the Rally for Life at the Statehouse Jan. 28.
