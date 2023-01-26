ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

🎤Kansas Strong show - Oil & gas education

Hear this month's Kansas Strong show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and Executive Director of the Kansas Oil and Gas Producers Association Warren Martin that aired Jan. 25, 2023. The Kansas Strong program airs the fourth Wednesday every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban

WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

New bill aims to begin fix of Kansas juvenile justice system

TOPEKA — Lawmakers have begun evaluating legislation in an effort to fix years of built-up problems within the juvenile justice system. First up: A bill that could expand access to behavioral health treatment through crisis intervention centers. During a House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee meeting Monday, a week...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy