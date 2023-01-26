Read full article on original website
Biking Across Kansas to make an overnight stop in Stafford
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer was the first full, week-long Biking Across Kansas (BAK) tour since 2019. The bicycling adventure has released its route for 2023, which will include an overnight stop in Stafford. Biking Across Kansas Executive Director Stefanie Weaver said when the organization is considering a...
Salt on roadways: Scientists look for a greener path on roads
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
🎤Kansas Strong show - Oil & gas education
Hear this month's Kansas Strong show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and Executive Director of the Kansas Oil and Gas Producers Association Warren Martin that aired Jan. 25, 2023. The Kansas Strong program airs the fourth Wednesday every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban
WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
Kansas Day 2023: Let’s not forget home rule and popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
New bill aims to begin fix of Kansas juvenile justice system
TOPEKA — Lawmakers have begun evaluating legislation in an effort to fix years of built-up problems within the juvenile justice system. First up: A bill that could expand access to behavioral health treatment through crisis intervention centers. During a House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee meeting Monday, a week...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West...
