ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:13 p.m. EST

TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance. NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network. Their romance was revealed when photos of them holding hands and spending time together surfaced in November. They were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated. Network president Kim Godwin said in a memo to staff at the time that the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review. She called the romance a “distraction.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols' beating

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video" of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged."
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy