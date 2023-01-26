ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

gladstonedispatch.com

More workers are trying to unionize in St. Louis. A shift in the tide for labor?

ST. LOUIS — Following decades of declines in union membership, the region is seeing an upswing in workplaces attempting to organize. In the central Midwest, 50 private sector workplaces were certified for union representation last year, the highest number since 2012, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of National Labor Relations Board data.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO
St. Louis American

Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
977wmoi.com

State Farm Not Issuing New Auto Policies on Older Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis Region

Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

St. Louis Downtown Airport Enters 2023 Prepared for Continued Growth

2022 proved to be a solid year for St. Louis Downtown Airport, with highlights ranging from the arrival of a new director and continuation of strong flight operations to the return of in-person events aimed at growing the aviation industry workforce. Add in the groundbreaking for a significant new project and expansion plans revealed for its largest tenant, and the airport is looking to the future with an eye on continued growth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
vinepair.com

Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser

One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting

One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

