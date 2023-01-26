Read full article on original website
gladstonedispatch.com
More workers are trying to unionize in St. Louis. A shift in the tide for labor?
ST. LOUIS — Following decades of declines in union membership, the region is seeing an upswing in workplaces attempting to organize. In the central Midwest, 50 private sector workplaces were certified for union representation last year, the highest number since 2012, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of National Labor Relations Board data.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
977wmoi.com
State Farm Not Issuing New Auto Policies on Older Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis Region
Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.
stlouiscnr.com
St. Louis Downtown Airport Enters 2023 Prepared for Continued Growth
2022 proved to be a solid year for St. Louis Downtown Airport, with highlights ranging from the arrival of a new director and continuation of strong flight operations to the return of in-person events aimed at growing the aviation industry workforce. Add in the groundbreaking for a significant new project and expansion plans revealed for its largest tenant, and the airport is looking to the future with an eye on continued growth.
vinepair.com
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser
One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
St. Louis suburb’s ’15-minute-city’ plan gets international attention
ST. LOUIS — A plan to transform a St. Louis suburb into a “15-minute city” is getting worldwide recognition. The Guardian is featuring the O’Fallon, Illinois 20-year development plan. What is it? Simply put, people living in O’Fallon, Illinois, should have everything they need within a...
Post-Dispatch Lays Off 1, Eliminates 2 Other Openings
The last remaining archivist is leaving the St. Louis daily's once robust library staff
'It’s a public health crisis': Teenagers committing violent crimes in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — It's an issue community leaders are calling a 'public health crisis.'. Some of the most serious and violent crimes in the past week were committed by teenagers. Over the weekend two more violent acts were added to that list. Robberies, assaults, even carjackings turned deadly. These...
KMOV
As St. Louis gets colder, another option for the homeless emerges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Another option has emerged in St. Louis for the homeless population to escape the cold. Grace House, a homeless shelter funded and run by the St. Patrick Center, opened its doors this week. This comes as temperatures are expected to be in the teens next week.
Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals
ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers. Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5...
KMOV
East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
Roaming St. Louis: Genuine 'retro' bowling upstairs at Saratoga Lanes
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow traveled to Maplewood’s historic Saratoga Lanes, the oldest bowling alley west of the Mississippi. Upstairs bowling, no electronic scoring, classic billiards tables.
St. Louis named among nation’s top 10 gambling cities, study says
ST. LOUIS – One new study goes “all in” to review some of the country’s best cities for gamblers. For bettors, big and small, the St. Louis scene offers plenty to enjoy. St. Louis was named among the Top 10 gambling cities in the United States,...
How the Armory STL entertainment complex has fared since opening last month, according to its developer
ST. LOUIS — Nearly six weeks after opening, entertainment complex Armory STL's attendance and sales figures have far exceeded what the developer says it expected from the $60 million project’s opening weeks, leading to some unforeseen challenges. The new indoor entertainment destination in Midtown, which was built inside...
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods
One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.
