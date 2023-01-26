Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Surged This Week
The deal is complementary on a geographic and end-market basis. Cost synergies will be generated, but that's not the real purpose of the acquisition.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Motley Fool
2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Teladoc's loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen's path to revenue and growth looks complicated.
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks.
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs.
This Supercharged Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
The company sees more high-powered dividend growth ahead.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers.
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations.
Motley Fool
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play.
Why Plug Power Shares Rebounded Today
Analysts responded to Plug's business update with a bullish outlook.
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital's Stock Dropped 11.4% on Friday
Silvergate Capital is suspending a preferred dividend payment. This is another sign that the company's balance sheet is in bad shape.
via.news
Monolithic Power Systems And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO), Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC), Watsco (WSO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Motley Fool
67.65% of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio is in These 4 Stocks
Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Bank of America. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
