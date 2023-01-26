ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023

Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy

The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Takes the BIG Plunge

The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Beverage CEO Sentenced to Prison

Last Wednesday, the former CEO of the Texas beverage company EarthWater Limited was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraudulently selling over $12 million in stock. Four of his co-conspirators were sentenced to prison for their role in the scheme. The Dallas-based company primarily sold to elderly and vulnerable...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Meet WFAA Daybreak's newest reporter, Megan Mitchell

DALLAS — A new face is joining WFAA Daybreak's team!. But, then again, you might have already seen reporter Megan Mitchell's cheerful disposition on your social media feeds well in advance of her WFAA debut on Friday, Jan. 27. Before making the move to the Dallas area to join...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
DALLAS, TX
