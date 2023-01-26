Read full article on original website
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas
At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
Saturday protest held in Dallas following video release of fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS — It was a call for healing and a cry for change. On Saturday afternoon, between 35 and 40 people protested at the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas following the video release of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (Dallas...
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DPD Takes the BIG Plunge
The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
Local Beverage CEO Sentenced to Prison
Last Wednesday, the former CEO of the Texas beverage company EarthWater Limited was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraudulently selling over $12 million in stock. Four of his co-conspirators were sentenced to prison for their role in the scheme. The Dallas-based company primarily sold to elderly and vulnerable...
Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth
The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Texas Surgeons Perform ‘Historic Separation’ of Conjoined Twin Sisters
This wasn’t an easy procedure, but doctors made it happen. Sixteen-week-old sisters JamieLynn Rae and AmieLynn Rose Finley, a pair of conjoined twins, were successfully separated after undergoing a complex surgery. According to CBS News, the 11-hour surgery marked a first for the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort...
Meet WFAA Daybreak's newest reporter, Megan Mitchell
DALLAS — A new face is joining WFAA Daybreak's team!. But, then again, you might have already seen reporter Megan Mitchell's cheerful disposition on your social media feeds well in advance of her WFAA debut on Friday, Jan. 27. Before making the move to the Dallas area to join...
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
Dallas Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees For Individuals That Make Sock Donations
The City of Dallas recently announced that any individuals with outstanding low-level misdemeanor warrants can take care of them without having to pay warrant fees if they make a sock donation. As a part of the Dallas Municipal Court’s annual Ticket Track Down, the two-week initiative — between Jan. 23,...
Lyft driver attacked by passengers in Frisco says company denied his claim for medical benefits
FRISCO, Texas - A North Texas rideshare driver is recovering after picking up a man and woman he thought were legitimate customers. Instead, police said the two stabbed him, beat him, and stole his car. Francis Watson began driving for the rideshare app Lyft roughly two months ago. On January...
An epic requiem for the Black victims of lynchings and police shootings comes to Fort Worth
Explore more stories from Arts Access. American history has been marked for centuries by lynchings and the murders of unarmed African Americans. It's a vast and violent topic, but it's not inspired much in the way of classical music. Until now. Saturday, the Fort Worth Opera will present a new,...
