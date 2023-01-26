Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
iheart.com
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account
Britney Spears has been Instagram-less for several days now, and she finally revealed why. In a series of tweets, the " " singer shared a video of herself at the gym "alive and well" and "living my best life." She also explained a few things about her social media behavior, which ultimately led concerned fans to call the police to her house for a wellness check.
Bill Maher Scolds DiCaprio, Clooney, Oprah and More for Preaching Environmentalism While Using Private Jets (Video)
The ”Real Time“ comedian admits he flies private, “And so does every other person who calls themselves an ‘environmentalist’ who can!”. Bill Maher has a beef with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Beyonce and many others who preach the need for changes to address the environmental crisis while also using one of the worst contributors to the problem – emissions-spewing private jets.
iheart.com
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
iheart.com
Katy Perry Joined By Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife On Red Carpet
Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 20th Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala alongside a surprising friend. The singer walked alongside model Miranda Kerr, AKA the ex-wife of Perry's current fiancé Orlando Bloom. Not only did the pair attend the event together, but Perry herself gave Kerr an award for Excellence in the Arts, which is given out every year at the event.
iheart.com
Coldplay Add More Dates To North American Tour
Coldplay recently unveiled a list of West Coast tour dates as part of their 2023 Music of the Spheres world tour, and demand in a few cities was so high that the band decided to add extra shows. They shared the news on social media over the weekend, writing: "UPDATE:...
iheart.com
'It's Happening Right Here': RaeLynn's Song Debuts With Important Message
The country singer-songwriter knew without a doubt that she had to sing “It’s Happening Right Here,” going hand-in-hand with a documentary that aims to raise awareness about sexual solicitation and how to recognize risks to help protect children and teens. RaeLynn announced earlier this week that she’d...
Comments / 0