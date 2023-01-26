ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has been Instagram-less for several days now, and she finally revealed why. In a series of tweets, the " " singer shared a video of herself at the gym "alive and well" and "living my best life." She also explained a few things about her social media behavior, which ultimately led concerned fans to call the police to her house for a wellness check.
TheWrap

Bill Maher Scolds DiCaprio, Clooney, Oprah and More for Preaching Environmentalism While Using Private Jets (Video)

The ”Real Time“ comedian admits he flies private, “And so does every other person who calls themselves an ‘environmentalist’ who can!”. Bill Maher has a beef with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Beyonce and many others who preach the need for changes to address the environmental crisis while also using one of the worst contributors to the problem – emissions-spewing private jets.
iheart.com

Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset

Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
iheart.com

Katy Perry Joined By Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife On Red Carpet

Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 20th Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala alongside a surprising friend. The singer walked alongside model Miranda Kerr, AKA the ex-wife of Perry's current fiancé Orlando Bloom. Not only did the pair attend the event together, but Perry herself gave Kerr an award for Excellence in the Arts, which is given out every year at the event.
iheart.com

Coldplay Add More Dates To North American Tour

Coldplay recently unveiled a list of West Coast tour dates as part of their 2023 Music of the Spheres world tour, and demand in a few cities was so high that the band decided to add extra shows. They shared the news on social media over the weekend, writing: "UPDATE:...
iheart.com

'It's Happening Right Here': RaeLynn's Song Debuts With Important Message

The country singer-songwriter knew without a doubt that she had to sing “It’s Happening Right Here,” going hand-in-hand with a documentary that aims to raise awareness about sexual solicitation and how to recognize risks to help protect children and teens. RaeLynn announced earlier this week that she’d...

