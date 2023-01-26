WEEDSPORT — Max McLaughlin left the 2022 Super DIRTcar Series season wanting more. He finished second in the season finale at the World of Outlaws World Finals, knowing he had a car capable of scoring him another win. Now, he’s taking that drive into the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Feb. 15-18 as he hunts for more Gator trophies with Heinke-Baldwin Racing.

WEEDSPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO