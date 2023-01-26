ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Richard J. ‘Dick’ Murphy

Richard J. “Dick” Murphy, 71, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday evening at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center. Dick was born on Jan. 6, 1952, at the Oswego Hospital.
OSWEGO, NY
Oneidas’ payment to Oswego County soars

OSWEGO — The Oneida Indian Nation paid Oswego County more than $1 million last year, the largest amount since it reached an agreement with the state a decade ago to pay a portion of its slot machine revenue in exchange for exclusive gaming rights in central New York. The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Full throttle: Max McLaughlin looks to pick up where he left off

WEEDSPORT — Max McLaughlin left the 2022 Super DIRTcar Series season wanting more. He finished second in the season finale at the World of Outlaws World Finals, knowing he had a car capable of scoring him another win. Now, he’s taking that drive into the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Feb. 15-18 as he hunts for more Gator trophies with Heinke-Baldwin Racing.
WEEDSPORT, NY

