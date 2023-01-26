Read full article on original website
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
marketplace.org
In a world where millions work from home, what does it mean to be injured “on the job”?
Millions of Americans have now shifted to at-home work due to the pandemic, with the ability to do their jobs from the comfort of their personal office or bedroom. But this shift raises questions about what they’re entitled to if they’re injured in their own home. Does it still count as a “workplace”?
Pennsylvania is axing its college degree requirement for 65,000 state jobs, calling it an ‘arbitrary requirement’
Josh Shapiro removed degree requirements from 92% of jobs on his first full day in office. Just one day after Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s youngest governor in over 20 years, he threw open “the doors of opportunity” for non-degree holding constituents who “just want a fair shot.”
KCBD
Sen. Perry calls to invest $2 billion in state’s aging water systems
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Water industry leaders and state lawmakers rubbed elbows at this year’s Water for Texas conference Thursday, discussing policies and practices that could help preserve, repair, and grow Texas’ strained and aging water infrastructure and its gradually dwindling water sources. Last year, there were more...
rigzone.com
What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
Representatives of Piper-Morgan Associates, Petroplan, HireStrong LLC and Kaye/Bassman's Energy Practice offer some advice. The single greatest mistake a job applicant can make is not thoroughly and thoughtfully preparing for an interview. That’s according to Gladney Darroh, the president and founding partner of Piper-Morgan Associates, who told Rigzone that, before...
generalaviationnews.com
New resource launches to promote aerospace careers
The Aircraft Electronics Association has added another workforce development tool to the aerospace industry’s belt by launching AeroCareers.net. The website is designed as a one-stop shop to help recruit and retain the next generation of talent, according to AEA officials. The new site offers a spotlight on career paths...
metro-magazine.com
FTA Announces $1.7B Available to Modernize Fleets
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced the availability of nearly $1.7 billion to support state and local efforts to modernize aging transit fleets with low- and no-emission buses, renovate and construct bus facilities, and support workforce development, according to the administration's news release. Made possible...
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise
Knowing if you’re being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded in a lack of information. That may be changing, though, and pay transparency may be the catalyst. It’s a growing trend for companies to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.NAVIGATING SALARY RANGESSo far, about a dozen states and municipalities have mandated access to salary information, including California, Colorado, Washington and New York City. Companies in the jurisdictions are generally required to post salary ranges indicating the minimum and maximum pay. Rules vary: Sometimes only...
Lowe's pioneers system to solve organized retail crime
Lowe's Innovation Labs has developed a proof-of-concept system called Project Unlock, which is geared towards tackling the ongoing issue of organized retail crime.
morningbrew.com
Boot the broker and invest in the future of freight
The global supply chain has a $200b problem: freight brokers. When companies need to ship their products—from fresh food to electronics—they can’t just hire a trucking company to haul the load. They call a broker. The broker finds the trucks, delivers the products…and charges the company up to 50% of the contract in fees to do it.
RideApart
Zero Offers New Incentives On Some 2022 Bikes That Save Up To $4,250
Right now, it’s the end of January, 2023. If you live in the U.S., and you’ve been contemplating getting yourself a new electric motorcycle, then Zero has some news you’ll be interested to know. Unfortunately, there is currently no federal electric vehicle tax incentive that applies to the purchase of motorcycles in the U.S. at the moment, although such things have existed in the past.
constructiontechnology.media
Built’s automated concrete acquisition
Construction autonomy firm Built Robotics has acquired Roin Technologies, the makers of the first automated concrete power trowel. Concrete is the second-most used substance in the world after water. Roin Technologies automates repetitive and dangerous tasks to unlock productivity and time-savings within the concrete industry. Roin’s products focuse on structural...
Military.com
Here Are the Five P's of Job Search Progress
Job hunting can be similar to a marketing project, only this time the P words are positioning, process and persistence, followed closely by performance and personality. The product, you, is composed of all of the above. Only if you execute your search skillfully will there be a chance to sell to prospective employers.
Cutting Out the $200B Middleman: How LaneAxis Is Shaking up the Freight Industry
Now you can invest in the tech company connecting shippers, carriers, and truckers for more profitable, headache-free deliveries.
dcd.com
Construction Employment Increases In 30 States And D.C. Between November And December, While 40 States Add Jobs Since December 2021
Construction employment climbed in 30 states and the District of Columbia from November to December and 42 states added construction jobs during the past 12 months, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said demand for many types of commercial construction projects remain strong and that firms would likely have added more people if they could find workers.
hstoday.us
Defense Department Releases Small-Business Strategy
The Department of Defense (DoD) released its Small Business Strategy today. The strategy promotes a strong, dynamic, and robust small business industrial base by focusing on reducing barriers to entry, increasing set-aside competitions, and leveraging programs to grow the industrial base. “From manufacturers providing the critical parts that we need...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Evaluating a New Landfill Site or Expanding to an Additional Cell: A Conversation
Developing a new landfill or adding a landfill cell is all about efficient and early planning. When you say you are having a conversation about evaluating new landfill sites or thinking about expansion, you get second looks as to the sanity of your person. It is an engrossing and complex process. The following discussion only scratches the surface and serves to refamiliarize the listener to such an undertaking.
