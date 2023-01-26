Right now, it’s the end of January, 2023. If you live in the U.S., and you’ve been contemplating getting yourself a new electric motorcycle, then Zero has some news you’ll be interested to know. Unfortunately, there is currently no federal electric vehicle tax incentive that applies to the purchase of motorcycles in the U.S. at the moment, although such things have existed in the past.

