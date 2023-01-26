Read full article on original website
Conservative truth
3d ago
Thought it was no longer a threat so why are we still reporting the drivil...you all lied and we know it...used it to make you Communist moves.
Reply(2)
4
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HldxwT. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ …. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ death. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/409IwV7. Fans react to Bengals loss in AFC Championship game. Fans react to Bengals...
Kindergarten vaccination rates trend downward, Ohio health officials fight back
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said national vaccine rates for young children are down for the third year in a row.
Householder, Borges racketeering trial delayed again for COVID-19
CINCINNATI, Ohio – The coronavirus-induced delay in the racketeering trial against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and alleged conspirator Matt Borges will continue until Tuesday, court officials said. After two days of arguments and testimony, one of 16 jury pool members tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. U.S....
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
DraftKings Ohio promo: crush the $200 bonus bets offer before Bengals-Chiefs
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. While a trip to Super Bowl LVII is on the table for the final four NFL teams this Sunday, a payout...
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers with $572 million jackpot for January 28, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $572 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200,000 prize: 2 winners. $50,000 prize: 2 winners. $400 prize: 22 winners.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
fallriverreporter.com
7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme
BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
Fox 59
1 of twins in Ohio Amber Alert has died
Greenfield Central High School student dies in car …. Greenfield Central High School student dies in car crash. Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; …. Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested. Daughter’s murder fuels mother’s scholarship drive. Daughter’s murder...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why.
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 78-year-old Ohio man
DAYTON, Ohio — A Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road and has not returned. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities report.
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: best sign up offer for NFL championship games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With several must-see games this weekend in the NFL, NBA, and more, our BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM (here) gives new...
Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage persists
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. On March 1, nearly all Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) formula alternatives introduced in 2022 will come to an end. This means if you’re a WIC parent you will not be able […]
Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial
Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for January 27, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
spectrumnews1.com
Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 13