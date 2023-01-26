ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 13

Conservative truth
3d ago

Thought it was no longer a threat so why are we still reporting the drivil...you all lied and we know it...used it to make you Communist moves.

Reply(2)
4
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

Overnight Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HldxwT. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ …. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ death. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/409IwV7. Fans react to Bengals loss in AFC Championship game. Fans react to Bengals...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Householder, Borges racketeering trial delayed again for COVID-19

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The coronavirus-induced delay in the racketeering trial against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and alleged conspirator Matt Borges will continue until Tuesday, court officials said. After two days of arguments and testimony, one of 16 jury pool members tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. U.S....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 59

1 of twins in Ohio Amber Alert has died

Greenfield Central High School student dies in car …. Greenfield Central High School student dies in car crash. Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; …. Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested. Daughter’s murder fuels mother’s scholarship drive. Daughter’s murder...
OHIO STATE
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 78-year-old Ohio man

DAYTON, Ohio — A Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road and has not returned. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities report.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage persists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. On March 1, nearly all Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) formula alternatives introduced in 2022 will come to an end. This means if you’re a WIC parent you will not be able […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial

Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy