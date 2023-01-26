Read full article on original website
hammer of justice 1776
3d ago
here comes another lawsuit from the demorats to destroy another industry and kill thousands of jobs while making themselves lots of money.
Shawnna The Fam
3d ago
If you purchase the fake stuff, it comes from China people. Purchase your makeup from trusted manufacturers, such as Jeffree Starr cosmetics, Laura Lee Cosmetics, as well as others made in the USA. China does not have standards when it comes to cosmetics.
SuzanE
3d ago
Laws like this are way past due! Glad its finally getting done! Im sure there's some right wing fanatics that will politicise this too, yep first comment I saw.
Washington State Taking Steps to Reduce Salmon Killing 'Tire Dust'
OLYMPIA - According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, for over 20 years, scientists have faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Coyotes (Canis latrans) are present across nearly all of Washington state, from the shrubsteppe to the alpine, as well as urban and suburban areas. They are common in many larger, wooded green spaces and parks within cities including Seattle. You may hear coyotes more frequently than you see them, especially...
Bill aimed to prevent limitations on home daycares passes state House
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that passed unanimously through the Washington House of Representatives on Wednesday would prevent home daycares from being restricted is now up for consideration in the Senate. The sponsor of HB-1199, Representative Tana Senn, said Washington is in a childcare crisis, with not enough options...
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. The phrase “Washington cherry blossoms” may immediately bring to mind the world-famous blooms of Washington, DC’s cherry blossoms. That’s understandable. The blooms in the U.S. capital are magnificent, to be sure. But on...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds
Last week’s cover story examined Oregon’s dramatic shortage of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people suffering traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” WW, Jan. 19). Out-of-state companies seeking to open new rehab hospitals have been stymied by what’s known as a “certificate of need” process in which existing providers can challenge whether more beds are necessary. Legacy Health and the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems have both opposed more rehab beds for TBIs—and have gone to court to block them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Chronicle
Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals
As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
When Bluey Comes to Washington (State)…
Anyone with a child under the age of 5 or 6 years old has by now heard about Bluey. She is a Disney+ cartoon dream come true for thousands of kids across Washington state and beyond. This February, Bluey brings her band of pals to Seattle and Kennewick with "Bluey's Big Play."
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels
OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter we've seen what king tides can do, when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
Chronicle
WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip
As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination
Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
lakechelannow.com
Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant
Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
Bill introduced to broaden access to music therapy in Washington
SEATTLE — A dim prognosis, a motor skills disorder, grief or just stress and anxiety: no matter what the case may be, a quickly growing form of therapy could have you singing a new tune. Currently in Washington, music therapists are not eligible for state licensure. But on Thursday,...
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
