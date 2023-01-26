ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

hammer of justice 1776
3d ago

here comes another lawsuit from the demorats to destroy another industry and kill thousands of jobs while making themselves lots of money.

Shawnna The Fam
3d ago

If you purchase the fake stuff, it comes from China people. Purchase your makeup from trusted manufacturers, such as Jeffree Starr cosmetics, Laura Lee Cosmetics, as well as others made in the USA. China does not have standards when it comes to cosmetics.

SuzanE
3d ago

Laws like this are way past due! Glad its finally getting done! Im sure there's some right wing fanatics that will politicise this too, yep first comment I saw.

a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds

Last week’s cover story examined Oregon’s dramatic shortage of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people suffering traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” WW, Jan. 19). Out-of-state companies seeking to open new rehab hospitals have been stymied by what’s known as a “certificate of need” process in which existing providers can challenge whether more beds are necessary. Legacy Health and the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems have both opposed more rehab beds for TBIs—and have gone to court to block them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
92.9 The Bull

When Bluey Comes to Washington (State)…

Anyone with a child under the age of 5 or 6 years old has by now heard about Bluey. She is a Disney+ cartoon dream come true for thousands of kids across Washington state and beyond. This February, Bluey brings her band of pals to Seattle and Kennewick with "Bluey's Big Play."
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter we've seen what king tides can do, when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip

As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination

Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
OREGON STATE
lakechelannow.com

Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant

Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ty D.

Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100

A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
