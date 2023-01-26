ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

theorcasonian.com

Inslee logs a busy week

Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
NEWStalk 870

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
FOX 28 Spokane

Controversial gun bills advance out of Washington house committee

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington Civil Rights & Judiciary Committe during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms. House Bill 1240 would ban “assault weapons”, which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles...
Ty D.

Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100

A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington State Medal of Valor bill passes House

OLYMPIA, Wash., January 28, 2023—Representative Sam Low (R-Lake Stevens) passed his first bill in the House Chamber on Thursday, January 26. HB-1031: Modifying medal of valor award presentation requirements, makes it easier to honor everyday people who put their lives on the line to save another with the Washington State Medal of Valor, passed with overwhelming bi-partisan support — 93 yeas, 0 nays. The bill now heads to the Senate.
The Center Square

Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years

(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
Crosscut

WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age

Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
kpq.com

House Bill Aims to Ban Assault-Style Weapons

A bill has been introduced in the Washington House of Representatives that would outlaw the sale and manufacturing of assault rifles in the state. HB 1240 identifies 29 specific makes and models of firearms which would fall under the ban and also includes a long litany of language related to the prohibition of the specific features these and other assault-style weapons possess.
qhubonews.com

A jurist has mandated that a private special education facility in Washington State submit its documents to examination. – by Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. A King County judge ruled last week that a private special education school that has been the subject...
lakechelannow.com

Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant

Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
