Dead Space Wiki Guide
You can find the Ripper next to a body when you're on your way to refuel the Engines in the Engineering Deck during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Ripper is a rotary saw, which means you will need to get up close and personal to do any real damage. You can also shoot blades that will ricochet off the walls. The Ripper comes with one Special Ability: Angled Launcher (SP1).
Dead Space: 21 Minutes of Max Settings PC Gameplay in 4K 60FPS (RTX 4090)
The long-awaited Dead Space remake is finally here, and if you're looking to see the game at it's absolute best, then this video is for you. For this video, we installed the game on a high-end gaming PC and cranked up every setting we possibly could the absolute highest it would good. We think the result speak for themselves, Dead Space is a very pretty game. Check out our PC specifications below!
Gungrave G.O.R.E - Official 'The Wolf is Coming': Bunji Update Trailer
Bunji (The Wolf) is now playable across all stages in Gungrave G.O.R.E. The character comes as part of the third-person action shooter game's latest update, and you can check him out in action in this new trailer.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Felons (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 7 - Felons Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Hogwarts Legacy - 9 Magical New Details
Hogwarts Legacy promises us the opportunity to return to the Wizarding World and explore the iconic school during a previously unseen period of Harry Potter history. Here are nine magical details that we noticed during our hands-on preview of the game.
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Dead Space Story and Lore
With our introduction to the universe taking place hundreds of years after the canonical beginning of the overall Dead Space timeline, there are many concepts in the original Dead Space and its 2023 remake that won't be immediately apparent when Isaac Clarke first rocks up on the USG Ishimura. Whether...
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
nOS is a New Switch App That Turns the Console Into a Mini Tablet
The Nintendo Switch has notably less customization features and apps than its Nintendo handheld predecessors — themes aren't customizable beyond two simple colors, users can't rearrange their home screens, and it lacks a note-taking feature like the 3DS' Game Notes app. But today, indie developer and publisher RedDeerGames released...
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
Locked Labyrinth: East (The Barren Plains)
This walkthrough will run you through the Locked Labyrinth in Forspoken's Barren Plains Region, which is found in Somewhere Outside of Cipal. It'll show you where to find the dungeon, what enemies you'll be facing and how to defeat the boss standing between you and your reward. For completing this...
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
Dead Space: 22 Essential Tips and Tricks
Finding the Dead Space remake a little too hard? We’re here with 22 essential tips and tricks to help you survive the U.S.S. Ishimura. In this Dead Space guide, we go over some of the best weapons to use for different scenarios, how to handle upgrades, and how to use stasis and kinesis to their full potential. Isaac Clark needs to stomp, shoot, and even punch his way through every type of necromorph imaginable, so hopefully these Dead Space tips will save you a few grisly deaths.
Dead Space Ending Explained
This page will go through the events of Dead Space's final section, Chapter 12, walking you through every key moment and explaining exactly what it means for the story. The ending of the game takes place directly after Isaac heads down to the Crew Quarters, where he faces off against a cruel villain for the final time and makes his way towards potentially escaping the Ishimura.
Video Game Remakes Need To Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Hollywood’s best remakes retain the core essence, but provide a new perspective on the same events. That is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, which threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
How to Get Isaac's Level 6 Suit
This page will guide you through acquiring Isaac's Level 6 Rig in the Dead Space Remake, including how to find the schematic and how much it costs to purchase. Acquiring a rig will boost your health and inventory space, allowing you to carry more items with you and sustain more hits from necromorphs.
Flamethrower
IGN would like to take time out now to remind the sole reason Ellen Ripley could use a flamethrower in Alien 2 (James Cameron's Aliens) is because she was on a planet. In a spaceship, a flamethrower is effectively a suffocation weapon (like poison gas) since it can burn up more oxygen than what O2 cyclers or plants can replenish.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 27-31
The loot fairy, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
