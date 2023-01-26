Read full article on original website
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked
The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
Steam Reportedly Getting Classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games
Steam is reportedly getting a few classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 games and one of the best series in gaming history. The report comes the way of leaker Oops Leaks over on Twitter, who has proven reliable in the past. According to the leaker, the "classic" Metal Gear Solid games "should be coming to Steam this year." The leaker adds they have received "multiple signs that this will happen," but has "no clue which games and versions" will be exactly included. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report.
New Game of Thrones Game Teased
The maker of the Batman Miniatures Game has teased a new Game of Thrones game. Knight Models, which makes miniatures skirmish games based on both Batman and Harry Potter, has announced that they have the license to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. No other details were provided about what their plans are for the license, but their teaser announcement suggests a 2023 release date and that the game will be based off of the HBO series instead of the books. You can check out the teaser down below:
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Pair of Mystery Gift Codes Expiring Soon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been treated to a large number of Mystery Gifts over the last two months, granting players a number of helpful in-game items. However, these codes do expire, and two of them will no longer be redeemable on January 31st at 14:59 UTC. The codes READY4RA1D and HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL can be redeemed for 20,000 LP and a handful of sandwich ingredients, respectively. As such, fans that have yet to claim either of these codes will want to jump on them quickly before they're both gone!
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
New Starfield Report Shares Concerning News About Release Date
A new report tied to Bethesda's upcoming open-world RPG Starfield has shared more concerning news about the game's potential release date. Based on what we currently know, Bethesda and Xbox have committed to releasing Starfield at some point before the end of June 2023. With no such launch date yet announced, though, fans have started to become concerned that the game could slip back further. Sadly, a new report has now further added credibility to this possibility.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Leak Teases Return of Blackout
Call of Duty is reportedly considering bringing back Blackout, the series' first battle royale mode. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was a pretty untraditional Call of Duty game. It continued the hero shooter formula from Black Ops 3, but largely dropped the advanced movement. It completely cut out the campaign, despite having had one at one point. Perhaps most notably, it also included a battle royale mode known as Blackout. The mode was a fairly interesting attempt at the then fairly new genre, but it didn't catch on for a variety of reasons. The competition was a bit better at creating a deeper experience, Blackout didn't get a ton of support, and a lot of people just jumped off of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 pretty quickly.
Skull and Bones Is Reportedly In Pretty Rough Shape
Skull and Bones is reportedly in rough shape. Skull and Bones is one of the weirder games that is on the horizon. On the surface, it seems like a pretty interesting AAA game from Ubisoft. It takes the pirate stuff from Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and expands upon it in its own standalone game, allowing players the chance to really embrace the pirate life. However, it was announced in 2017 and been delayed numerous times. It looked like it was finally going to release in November 2022, but it got pushed back to March 2023. It was a reasonably short delay, but then... it was delayed again and no release date was given. This has had many people concerned about the state of the game.
Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Aquaman Figures Launch With Comic
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Page Punchers action figure lineup offers an action figure and a full-size comic book in clamshell blister packaging. The collection includes 3-inch scale figures priced at $9.99 each and 7-inch sale figures with a $24.99 price point. Today, new Aquaman releases join the 7-inch lineup. A breakdown for each figure in all of the Page Punchers waves can be found below. Note that domestic US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at Entertainment Earth during the month of January 2023. Several of the previously released figures are also on sale via the Amazon links.
Diablo 4 Rumor Claims Release Date Is "Questionable"
The release date of Diablo 4 is reportedly in doubt. Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and it comes after almost a whole decade of Diablo 3. The franchise is slated to make its grand return later this year and is expected to arrive when Microsoft hopes to close its acquisition of Activision. However, the FTC's antitrust lawsuit that aims to block the acquisition could delay that whole ordeal. Either way, Activision will continue to operate as normal until the deal closes and that means getting Diablo 4 out the door in a condition that is satisfactory for both players and shareholders.
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on Future of Halo
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has reaffirmed his support for Halo developer 343 Industries following some road bumps. Halo is the most important franchise Xbox has, it basically put the platform on the map when it was originally released and has done wonders for the brand ever since. The franchise was started by Bungie and the developer only grew it from there with games that got progressively better until the studio opted to leave after Halo: Reach. Bungie had done its time with Halo and wanted to go make Destiny, so it passed the baton to a new studio that was built with the sole intention of making more Halo games: 343 Industries. Although 343 Industries has made some alright Halo games, they haven't been as beloved as the Bungie entries. Halo Infinite was well-received, but various problems with its live service elements and missing features that were previously included on day one left a sour taste in the mouths of fans.
Fortnite Delays Highly-Anticipated Feature
Fortnite fans have been patiently waiting for the release of Creative 2.0, and it seems the mode has been delayed again. Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney revealed as such on Twitter earlier this week, stating that the team is now "targeting March." That means the mode could even be kicked further down the road, if things don't progress as planned. This is hardly the first delay for Creative 2.0; the mode was originally planned to release last month, and then was planned again for January. For now, fans will just have to keep waiting patiently!
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
