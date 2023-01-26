Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has reaffirmed his support for Halo developer 343 Industries following some road bumps. Halo is the most important franchise Xbox has, it basically put the platform on the map when it was originally released and has done wonders for the brand ever since. The franchise was started by Bungie and the developer only grew it from there with games that got progressively better until the studio opted to leave after Halo: Reach. Bungie had done its time with Halo and wanted to go make Destiny, so it passed the baton to a new studio that was built with the sole intention of making more Halo games: 343 Industries. Although 343 Industries has made some alright Halo games, they haven't been as beloved as the Bungie entries. Halo Infinite was well-received, but various problems with its live service elements and missing features that were previously included on day one left a sour taste in the mouths of fans.

2 DAYS AGO