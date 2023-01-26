Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Reacts After Blueface Blocks Her & Deletes Their Music Video From His Page: Watch
Sunday is upon us once again, which means it’s time for a new episode of Zeus’ “Crazy In Love.”. Their relationship was nothing short of rocky throughout 2022. Still, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s endless antics landed them a reality TV show of their own – something most people only ever dream of.
YouTube influencer sparks outrage saying ‘if you don’t have a Lamborghini in your 20s, you should have a ‘serious’ talk with yourself’
He claims to have made $8 million in just 6 years.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Sets New Criteria For ‘Ballin’’ After Man Pulls Up To Club On A Horse
Rick Ross has set up a new rule when it comes to showing off at the club after he witnessed a man pull up to a party on horseback earlier this week. The Biggest Bawse was on his way to a club party when he noticed a man in a cowboy hat and matching attire riding to the same spot on his horse. Ross wasted no time pulling his phone out to capture the moment and let fans know he was seeing some next-level flexing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
HipHopDX.com
Papoose Names ‘Hardest’ Verse He’s Ever Heard: ‘I’d Argue Anybody Down’
Papoose has been around rap the game for over two decades and he’s revealed what he thinks is the “hardest” verse he’s ever heard. The NYC-bred rapper joined Joe Budden for a debate on the AMP platform where he declared Kool G Rap’s 1995 track “Take Em To War” to contain the toughest set of bars he’s ever heard.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle Fans Outraged By 'Out Of Pocket' 'Family Guy' Joke
Nipsey Hussle’s death has been mocked in an episode of Family Guy, and fans are not happy with the late rapper’s name being used in the controversial joke. The episode in question, “Young Parent Trap,” originally aired in April 2021 as part of the animated sitcom’s 19th season, but the clip resurfaced this week and made the rounds on social media.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Tells Chrisean He’s Her Daddy Now In ‘Dear Rock’ Visual
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have released their second single this week (after releasing “Lit” on January 26), which finds them not only playing out a wedding, but discussing some of their recent drama. Their visual for their latest collaboration “Dear Rock” arrived on YouTube on Saturday (January 28),...
Polygon
Hi-Fi Rush arrived at the perfect time
Hi-Fi Rush is a beacon of hope. The rhythm-based character-action game from Tango Gameworks showed up at this week’s Xbox Developer Direct, only to be surprise-released moments later on Game Pass and Steam. And while the sudden arrival was a novelty, the game itself feels appropriate in its timing. It’s a power fantasy about tearing down an evil corporation whose executives treat workers like fodder in the endless pursuit of wealth.
TMZ.com
Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot
Chrisean Rock has hinted at getting married to Blueface, but it seems the wedding might've just been for show ... or for the camera, rather. The volatile couple were seen on what appears to be a set Friday -- the day CR said she'd be saying "I do" during a visit to a bridal shop in DTLA. A lot of photos/clips have since leaked showing what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck By Smiley At OVO Fest
It wasn’t Drake that left Ice Spice starstruck at OVO Fest. Prior to the success of “Munch (Feelin U),” Ice Spice became a viral figure after blogs spotted her next to Drake at OVO Fest. At the time, she had only a few singles out and an On The Radar freestyle that began to gain steam. However, that sole appearance spurred curiosity about the bubbling Drill rapper, especially as some speculated that she and Drake could be a thing.
Singer Rick Astley has accused Yung Gravy of copying his voice in the rapper's hit song 'Betty'
Yung Gravy and his team reportedly had the right to interpolate Astley's 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up," but a new lawsuit says they went one step further and copied Astley's voice.
Polygon
Forspoken’s gravest sin? It has no chill
From Frey’s very first steps in the medieval fantasy land of Athia, Forspoken’s influences emerge in full force. She runs and ducks under broken walls in an abandoned castle with a giant dragon in pursuit. She gets an annoyingly chatty companion named Cuff, who is literally a talking gold bracelet. Then, after narrowly avoiding danger, we get a dramatic bird’s-eye view of the landscape, dominated by a massive stone landmark arching up into the sky.
Polygon
Dead Space’s secret ‘alternative ending’ is a better setup for Dead Space 2
Motive Studio’s remake of sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space is excellent, filling in the gaps and addressing shortcomings of the original 2008 game. It also adds to the original Dead Space, including a secret “alternative ending” that provides stronger connective tissue to the original game’s sequel, 2011’s Dead Space 2.
Polygon
Every type of infected in The Last of Us
The Last of Us’ monsters are not your average zombies. Yes, they’re gross. Yes, they bite. But they’re not reanimated after dying. Instead, they’re living people who have been taken over by a fungus called Cordyceps — their whole thing is multiplying and spreading the infection as far and wide as possible.
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
Polygon
GoldenEye 007 ‘Facility’ mission walkthrough
You’ll arrive in the Facility in GoldenEye 007 after jumping from the dam after the first level. The facility is a major hurdle that is filled with guards and soldiers that are holding you back. There are a variety of objectives you must complete, with one of them being the first randomized objective - finding the double agent - that you’ll encounter for those on Secret Agent difficulty and above.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Greninja 7-star Tera Raid guide
Greninja is being added to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster via seven-star Tera Raids. This event-exclusive raid is a higher difficulty, just like the last ones, so you’ll need to be properly prepared before diving in. Greninja’s seven-star Tera Raids will run from Jan. 26 at 7...
Polygon
Mahokenshi adds a new twist to the flourishing deckbuilder genre
Developers seem to be willing to apply deckbuilding mechanics to every genre and setting these days. At first, this seemed a little faddish, but as designers relax into it, some interesting, thoughtful hybrids are emerging. One such example is Mahokenshi (out now on Steam), a tactics game set in a...
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Crackling Voltage’ event guide
Pokémon Go is having an electric-themed event, “Cracking Voltage” from Jan. 27 until Feb. 5. The meat of this event is the Team Go Rocket takeover portion of it, which starts on Feb. 1 at 12 a.m. in your local time. This time, you’ll be able to take down Giovanni in Special Research to get a Shadow Registeel. During that time, Team Go Rocket members will appear more frequently, and you’ll be able to use a Charged TM to remove the attack Frustration from Shadow Pokémon.
HipHopDX.com
Young Scooter Blasts N.O.R.E. For Fueling Future, Drake & 21 Savage Rift Rumor
Young Scooter has put N.O.R.E. on blast for stirring the pot by claiming Future is unhappy about Drake and 21 Savage‘s joint album Her Loss. The Freebandz rapper went after the Drink Champs host on his Instagram Story on Thursday (January 26), accusing him of “hating” on his longtime collaborator and childhood friend.
