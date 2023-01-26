Read full article on original website
Related
16 objects from Germany tell story of Holocaust in new ways
BERLIN (AP) — Lore Mayerfeld was 4 years old when she escaped from the Nazis in 1941. Together with her mother, the little Jewish girl ran away from her German hometown of Kassel with nothing but the clothes she wore and her beloved doll, Inge. Mayerfeld found a safe...
78 years on, Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
KIBBUTZ HAZOREA, Israel (AP) — Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: They formed an underground network that in the coming months would save tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers. This chapter...
Washington Examiner
Avenging the Holocaust
“My name is Shosanna Dreyfus,” declares the protagonist of Inglourious Basterds as she prepares to incinerate a Paris cinema full of Nazi officers, “and this is the face of Jewish vengeance!” The popular 2009 Quentin Tarantino alt-historical film gave vent not only to a general punch-a-Nazi ethos but to the particular desire of many Jews who saw their families perish in the Shoah to exact revenge against the evil perpetrators.
psychologytoday.com
What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?
Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday
An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand
The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
How this Holocaust heroine saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death
Holocaust heroine Corrie ten Boom saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death by defying the Nazis and smuggling children out one by one to welcoming homes.
Treasure trove of Jewish silver found near Holocaust ghetto site in Poland. Take a look
As WWII began, someone buried hundreds of silver items but never returned for it.
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
Voices: ‘I saw antisemitism everywhere’: I don’t think my memories of the Holocaust will ever go away
Seventy-eight years have now passed since liberation, but no matter how much time passes, the memory of my experiences in the Holocaust never fade. My name is Susan Pollack, and I am a Holocaust survivor. I was born Zsuzsanna Blau in 1930 in Felsogod, Hungary. I had one brother, Laci, and a large extended family who we regularly spent time with and who taught me how to cook wonderful Hungarian dishes. From a young age, I became aware of rising antisemitism in my hometown. From 1938, antisemitic laws came into effect and restricted the lives of my family and...
Holocaust survivor cries during virtual reality experience of Auschwitz deathcamp
A Holocaust survivor cried as he relived the horror of the Auschwitz-Birkenau deathcamp through virtual reality. The Nazis used the camp to kill 1.1mn people during the Second World War.
New Holocaust installation "The Book of Names" open at the UN
NEW YORK -- Friday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.A new installation at the United Nations on the East Side is moving visitors to tears.CBS2 met a Holocaust survivor there who recently shared her story with President Joe Biden.Rutka Rakhel was the younger sister of Bronia Brandman. She was murdered in the Auschwitz concentration camp and is one of nearly 5 million Holocaust victims documented in "The Book of Names."The book is 26 feet wide, and 7 feet tall, and it has been installed by Yad Vashem -- the World Holocaust Remembrance Center -- in the U.N. visitors lobby. It is...
slj.com
Remember: 10 Titles to Read for Holocaust Remembrance Day
International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945. Share these titles with young readers to commemorate those who perished and to ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust are not forgotten. International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945. Share these titles with young readers to commemorate those who perished and to ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust are not forgotten.
Voices: My grandfather survived the Holocaust – beyond the horror, one enduring lesson stayed with him
When my grandfather arrived in England in 1947, having endured Auschwitz-Birkenau and Stutthof concentration camps in the preceding years, he was greeted at the dock by his stepfather. “Where is your luggage?” was the first question he was asked, and my grandfather laughed before replying: “What I’m wearing is what I have.”That survival instinct and sanguine good humour would remain with Zigi Shipper for the rest of his life, which came to an end this week. When I called to check in at the height of a global pandemic in 2020, he brushed it off with the words, “Am...
My grandfather plotted a daring escape from Auschwitz. Here's how he cheated death
My grandfather plotted a daring escape from the Auschwitz death camp. He cheated death in the Holocaust, but had to escort his sister to the gas chamber.
‘Jews do not have a monopoly on persecution’ major paper complains on Holocaust Remembrance Day
A major Kentucky newspaper published an op-ed on National Holocaust Remembrance Day telling Jewish people that they “do not have a monopoly on persecution and atrocities.” Even though the January 27 memorial focuses on the monumental tragedy of six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany during the Second World War, the Courier-Journal – part of the USA Today Network owned by parent company Gannet – lectured that the day be used to memorialize “every genocide” for the sake of inclusivity. The op-ed, titled “Holocaust Remembrance Day is a time to remember more than one atrocity,” warned that fixating specifically on the Holocaust during such...
‘We suffered quietly’: Haunted by ghosts of the Holocaust, survivors return to homes they were forced to flee over 80 years earlier
Eve Kugler was just seven years old when Nazi soldiers burst into her home on the night of Kristallnacht, destroying her family’s possessions, desecrating sacred religious books and arresting her father.She then watched from the window of her apartment as the synagogue her grandfather had helped build went up in flames and her father was led away to be taken to the infamous Buchenwald concentration camp.Last year, Kugler returned to this apartment block in Halle for the first time since June 1939, when her family was forced to go into hiding as the Nazis escalated the violent persecution of the...
ABC News
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tours Auschwitz on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland Friday, marking Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 78th anniversary of the death camp's liberation. In an emotional visit, Emhoff laid a wreath at Auschwitz and placed a white stone, a Jewish tradition, at the remnants of a crematorium...
They risked their lives for others: Author Richard Hurowitz remembers unsung heroes of the Holocaust
New York author Richard Hurowitz has a new book out about heroes during the Holocaust, "In the Garden of the Righteous." Fox News Digital asked him three questions for Holocaust Remembrance Day.
BBC
They sold a Picasso to flee the Nazis - now their heirs want it back
In 1938, fearing for their lives amid rising Jewish persecution, Karl and Rosi Adler fled Nazi Germany for then-unoccupied Europe. In order to pay for their short-term visas, they sold one of their prized possessions - a 1904 painting by Pablo Picasso called Woman Ironing. That painting eventually made its...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0