A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Vigil to be held for Tyre Nichols in Worcester on Monday
Two activist organizations in Worcester are planning a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police officers in Tennessee earlier this month. Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group are organizing the vigil to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside of Worcester City Hall, 455 Main St.
Westfield Athenaeum hosts ‘exciting’ West Springfield artist exhibit, reception
WEST SPRINGFIELD — For Christine Hartman, there’s nothing better than squeezing out a blob of intense, lovely oil paint or picking up a vibrant stick of pastel. The materials she uses to create her art are the least intellectual and the most sensual part of the work for her.
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
therealdeal.com
Lego letting go of Connecticut office
Everything is awesome for Lego employees who want to live closer to Boston. For everyone else, the next few years may be as painful as stepping on one of the toys. Lego announced it will move its corporate offices from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by 2026. The relocation will happen in phases, beginning in mid-2025 and concluding by the end of the following year.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
amherstindy.org
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON SINGLE DAY EVENTS. FRIDAY JANUARY 27: QUARTERLY ART GALLERY OPENING. General Store and Local Art Gallery in the...
thereminder.com
New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren
WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
19th Annual Amelia Park Children’s Museum Penguin Plunge, raising money for children to learn, explore and grow
At 36 degrees, the water in Westfield was just four degrees above freezing Saturday afternoon, just enough to be liquid when 42 Penguin Plungers ran from a perfectly good, 46-degree beach at Hampton Ponds State Park, swam out 50 feet to ring a cowbell mounted on a metal rod and then back to the beach and a heated tent.
Clarence Carter granted parole after killing Springfield family 37 years ago
The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously voted that Clarence Carter, sentenced for killing five members of a Springfield family in 1985, is suitable for parole.
Pilot ejected from plane during crash at Hartford-Brainard Airport
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pilot was ejected from a plane during a crash in Hartford Saturday afternoon. According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, a single-engine Lancair IV-P four-passenger prop plane crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport’s turf runway around 3:30 p.m. The pilot was ejected from the plane during the crash, suffering some […]
Seeking to keep it relevant, new owners of Bousquet Mountain revamp ski area first opened in 1932
PITTSFIELD — After a miserable stretch of warm and rainy weather, temperatures dropped just before the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and allowed Bousquet Mountain to finally start replenishing its ski slopes. “For 60 hours in a row we have been making snow,” said Kevin McMillan, the...
