Amherst, MA

westernmassnews.com

St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Railers sweep home-and-home as Brent Moran posts 31 saves

Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (22-17-3-0 47 points) defeated the Reading Royals (25-12-2-0 52 points) by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,628 at Santander Arena. This closed out their two-game series against the Royals this weekend. The Worcester Railers are home next weekend for a three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Vigil to be held for Tyre Nichols in Worcester on Monday

Two activist organizations in Worcester are planning a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police officers in Tennessee earlier this month. Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group are organizing the vigil to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside of Worcester City Hall, 455 Main St.
WORCESTER, MA
therealdeal.com

Lego letting go of Connecticut office

Everything is awesome for Lego employees who want to live closer to Boston. For everyone else, the next few years may be as painful as stepping on one of the toys. Lego announced it will move its corporate offices from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by 2026. The relocation will happen in phases, beginning in mid-2025 and concluding by the end of the following year.
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON SINGLE DAY EVENTS. FRIDAY JANUARY 27: QUARTERLY ART GALLERY OPENING. General Store and Local Art Gallery in the...
AMHERST, MA
thereminder.com

New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren

WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
WARREN, MA
WTNH

Pilot ejected from plane during crash at Hartford-Brainard Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pilot was ejected from a plane during a crash in Hartford Saturday afternoon. According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, a single-engine Lancair IV-P four-passenger prop plane crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport’s turf runway around 3:30 p.m. The pilot was ejected from the plane during the crash, suffering some […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

