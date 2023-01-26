Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South SR 15, south of South Old SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Levi A. Schoettmer, 31, West CR 850S, Claypool; and Joseph D. Lawson, 41, West County Line Road, Plymouth. Schoettmer sideswiped Lawson’s vehicle. Damage up to $25,000.
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in, out of traffic on U.S. 31
A man was who was walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 31 was placed under arrest in Marshall County. It was around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, when officers say Thomas Witt, 31, of Crawfordsville, was seen seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Stabilization begins at former Tasty Nut Shop building, Mesh cover placed, foundation stabilization in progress
WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
buildingindiana.com
Elkhart Foam Manufacturer Acquires Natural Fiber Packaging Company
Elkhart-based Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP), a manufacturer of custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions, announced the acquisition of the North Carolina-based company NatureKool, Incorporated, the world’s first natural fiber insulated shipper. This acquisition represents the next building block in EFP’s efforts to provide a complete line of high quality and repeatable cold chain packaging solutions to the US market. The acquisition provides one more link in the geographic expansion of EFP’s Temperature Solutions Group and our commitment to environmental stewardship.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
WNDU
Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
WANE-TV
Zillow listing shows Fort Wayne estate for just under $3.7M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million. The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 9100 block South Fern Lane, Claypool. Joseph P. Watson reported damage to a vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3900 block East...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County celebrates groundbreaking for Allen family home
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for a new home for the Allen family. Brooke Allen, a single mother of five, will live in the home with her four youngest children. For Allen, the home is...
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
inkfreenews.com
Ambulance Wrecks On SR 13
SIDNEY — An ambulance wrecked on SR 13 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. First responders were called out shortly before 10:30 a.m. just north of Sidney. Pierceton Town Marshal Jim Bumbaugh said the patient in the ambulance was moved into a Parkview ambulance for transport. Also responding to the scene...
