Goshen, IN

WANE-TV

Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South SR 15, south of South Old SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Levi A. Schoettmer, 31, West CR 850S, Claypool; and Joseph D. Lawson, 41, West County Line Road, Plymouth. Schoettmer sideswiped Lawson’s vehicle. Damage up to $25,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Stabilization begins at former Tasty Nut Shop building, Mesh cover placed, foundation stabilization in progress

WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.
WHITE PIGEON, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Elkhart Foam Manufacturer Acquires Natural Fiber Packaging Company

Elkhart-based Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP), a manufacturer of custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions, announced the acquisition of the North Carolina-based company NatureKool, Incorporated, the world’s first natural fiber insulated shipper. This acquisition represents the next building block in EFP’s efforts to provide a complete line of high quality and repeatable cold chain packaging solutions to the US market. The acquisition provides one more link in the geographic expansion of EFP’s Temperature Solutions Group and our commitment to environmental stewardship.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
GRANGER, IN
WANE-TV

Zillow listing shows Fort Wayne estate for just under $3.7M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million. The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 9100 block South Fern Lane, Claypool. Joseph P. Watson reported damage to a vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3900 block East...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Most Wanted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
abc57.com

Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ambulance Wrecks On SR 13

SIDNEY — An ambulance wrecked on SR 13 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. First responders were called out shortly before 10:30 a.m. just north of Sidney. Pierceton Town Marshal Jim Bumbaugh said the patient in the ambulance was moved into a Parkview ambulance for transport. Also responding to the scene...
SIDNEY, IN

