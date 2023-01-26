Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future? A couple of weeks ago, Lions' GM Brad Holmes was asked about that, and though he would come straight out and commit to Goff long-term, he pretty much said that would be the case. “I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us,” Holmes told reporters. A day earlier, Goff spoke to reporters during the team's locker clean-out day and he said he had not yet been approached by the Lions' front office about a contract extension. “I've loved my time here.” He said about his time in Detroit, but added, “We'll see.” Most agree that Goff had a very good 2022 season, but, when looking into the advanced stats, he was even better than you thought.

