Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Kansas City Chiefs make decision on TE Travis Kelce for AFC Championship Game
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrow Head Stadium. Earlier today, it was reported on FOX that there was a real danger that Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce would miss today's game and that the team would need to “see him run” before deciding whether or not he will play. Just moments ago, the Chiefs released their Inactives List for the game, and Kelce is active.
Green Bay Packers reportedly want to trade Aaron Rodgers
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers have decided that their preference would be to trade QB Aaron Rodgers during the upcoming offseason. Schefter noted that Rodgers is aware that the Packers want to trade him, according to the sources. Schefter also added that if the Packers officially put Rodgers on the trade block, there will be substantial interest from teams around the league.
Cincinnati Mayor trolls Patrick Mahomes by suggesting Joe Burrow could be his father [Video]
Wow! We have seen plenty of troll jobs over the years, but this may be the best one yet as Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has not only declared January 29th as “They Gotta Play Us Day” in his city, but he has also suggested that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could be the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. As you will see in the video, Pureval referred to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as “Burrowhead Stadium” before the two teams played on Sunday.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions new uniforms are ‘coming soon’
According to Detroit Lions News on Facebook, an NFL source has indicated that the Detroit Lions have submitted paperwork to make changes to their uniform for the 2023 season. “Per NFL Source, The Lions have submitted paperwork to the NFL to redo their uniforms. The prevailing thought is the Lions will be combining their current throwbacks with their current Lions logo with a modern twist on the jersey that would look similar to the Sims/Sanders years.” Amon-Ra St. Brown has now confirmed that the Lions' new uniforms are “coming soon.”
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
Official Aidan Hutchinson Super Bowl commercial teaser video
Unfortunately, our Detroit Lions will not be playing in the upcoming Super Bowl, but that does not mean we won't get to see at least one of their players on our television during the big game. According to a tweet from @HonoluluBlues_ on Twitter, an Aidan Hutchinson Super Bowl commercial will be aired during Super Bowl LVII.
Dallas Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore part ways
Over the past couple of years, we have heard quite a bit about Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who formerly coached with the Detroit Lions, as being one of the best young offensive minds in the game. Well, after coming up short of their goal of winning a Super Bowl, the Cowboys and Moore have decided to part ways. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the decision was a mutual one as Dallas felt a change was needed moving forward.
Super Bowl LVII point spread released
The Conference Championship games are in the books and we now know the teams that will be playing in Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, while the Kansas City Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal with just three seconds remaining in the game to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. The opening Super Bowl LVII point spread has been released and the Eagles have opened as a slight favorite.
Top 5 Detroit Lions coaches of all-time
When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they have not exactly had any of the top coaches in NFL history. In fact, if you happen to follow the team, you are well aware of the fact that they have not had a coach lead them to a playoff win since the 1991 NFL Playoffs when Wayne Fontes led them to a dominating win over the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Because of that, it may not take current head coach Dan Campbell too long to crack this list of the team's Top 5 Detroit Lions coaches in franchise history.
Predicting who will play in Super Bowl LVII
As the countdown to Super Bowl LVII continues, anticipation is building among teams and fans alike. The identities of the teams competing in the NFL's premier event have yet to be determined, but by the end of the weekend, we will know which teams will square off on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Can the Cincinnati Bengals make it to two straight Super Bowls? Will Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle hold up? Will Brock Purdy continue to get the job done? Will the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense be able to do enough to win against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense? We will soon have the answer to those questions.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sets NFL record during NFC Championship Game
On Sunday afternoon, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hosted Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, for the 49ers, Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, which pretty much ended any chance they had to advance to the Super Bowl. Hurts, on the other hand, had an outstanding game, and while doing so, he set a new NFL record by rushing for his 15th touchdown of the season (including the playoffs).
Jared Goff was even better than you thought in 2022
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future? A couple of weeks ago, Lions' GM Brad Holmes was asked about that, and though he would come straight out and commit to Goff long-term, he pretty much said that would be the case. “I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us,” Holmes told reporters. A day earlier, Goff spoke to reporters during the team's locker clean-out day and he said he had not yet been approached by the Lions' front office about a contract extension. “I've loved my time here.” He said about his time in Detroit, but added, “We'll see.” Most agree that Goff had a very good 2022 season, but, when looking into the advanced stats, he was even better than you thought.
2 Additional Detroit Lions could be headed to Pro Bowl Games
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on their home field by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, that means that the players from their team that were selected for the Pro Bowl, will not participate. This opens the door for two Detroit Lions players who were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
Isaiah Buggs ‘hopes to God’ the Detroit Lions bring him back
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is in the books, and general manager Brad Holmes has admitted that he is very excited about the upcoming free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. Holmes will have some important decisions to make during the offseason, and it starts with deciding on which current Lions' players he wants to bring back. DT Isaiah Buggs is one of those players, and Buggs recently made it very clear that he wants to stay in Detroit.
Detroit Lions: Top 5 Free Agents To Re-sign
Coming off a positive second season, Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions are building something special in Detroit. With a huge chunk of the roster improving and a great culture, the Lions should be a big free-agent destination this coming offseason. However, before they bring anyone in, they will need to decide which in-house free agents they should bring back. Here is how they should prioritize their free agents this offseason.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0