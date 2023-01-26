Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Local leaders working to find solutions for Austin's food deserts
AUSTIN, Texas — A community-owned grocery store is in its beginning phases to address food access in Austin's underserved communities. City leaders are working with community partners to break barriers to healthy living. For more than a decade, community members in Austin's underserved communities have been demanding more options...
CBS Austin
Local nonprofit unveils community fridge in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — The Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) unveiled a community fridge at the Elroy Library Saturday morning. The Free Fridge will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and aims to address food deserts in East Travis County. “Low-income residents in Del Valle...
CBS Austin
Foundation Communities offers free tax help for qualifying families or individuals
Tax season is here but happily you can stress less this year. Kori Hattemer from Foundation Communities is here to share how their 'Prosper Tax Help Program' can help you save money with their free tax filing. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
Former Austin Fire Department Chief passes away at age 84
Former Austin Fire Department Chief Bill Roberts passed away earlier this month at the age of 84. Roberts served as fire chief in Austin from 1983 to 1994. The department expressed their appreciation for him on Twitter. We are forever grateful for all he did for us, as well as...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Public Library celebrates grand opening for new facility
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock celebrated its grand reopening of the new Round Rock Public Library Saturday. Hensel Phelps constructed the new building with designs from PGAL, Inc. The new library is 66,000 square feet and three stories with an adjacent 289-stall parking garage. Laura...
CBS Austin
Carnaval Austin Back After 3 Years
Austin's Carnaval Brasileiro is back after a three year absence and boy have we missed it! Hailed as Austin's wildest party, Carnaval Brasileiro is getting out the big drums in preparation for the celebration of its 45th Anniversary. It will take place this Saturday night at the Ballroom at Speakeasy located at 412 Congress Avenue with doors opening at 8pm and music starting at 9pm.
CBS Austin
Goldman Sachs says Austin could suffer a 2008 market crash, other experts disagree
AUSTIN, Texas — Goldman Sachs, a leading global financial institution says four U.S. cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values. Austin was one of those four on that list, according to the New York Post. With interest rates continuing to skyrocket, home prices across the nation have...
CBS Austin
"Turn Every Page" documentary explores an epic collaboration between two literary giants
A decades-long collaboration, insights into art, friendship, and what it takes to create a masterwork. The new documentary "Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb" explores the relationship between two literary legends. Director, Lizzie Gottlieb, is here to tell us more about this fascinating new film and how we can see it here in Austin.
CBS Austin
"Cinderella" Arrives at Zach Theatre
Cinderella transforms the Topher's stage at Zach Theatre now through March 5th. This enchanting Tony-nominated musical fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of your favorite tunes including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible, and Ten Minutes Ago, in this funny, modern adaptation from the delightful Broadway revival. Cinderella is co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre Michael Baron and DAT Artistic Director, Dr. Brian Cheslik.
CBS Austin
APD reinstated officers in Alex Gonzales shooting despite concern from police oversight
AUSTIN, Texas — We’re getting a reaction to the Austin Police department’s decision to return two officers involved in a fatal shooting last year back to full-time duty. A grand jury declined to charge officers with any crime in the January 2021 death of Alex Gonzales, but two police oversight groups wanted to see someone fired.
CBS Austin
Full Statement: APD will not discipline officers involved in shooting of Alex Gonzales
Statement regarding duty-status of Officer Gabriel Gutierrez and Officer Luis Serrato related to the Officer-Involved Shooting on Jan 5, 2021. The Austin Police Department's (APD) Internal Affairs Division, with oversight from the Office of the Oversight (OPO), has completed the administrative investigation related to the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred on January 5, 2021, involving Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato. The involved officers' respective chains of command, including Chief Joseph Chacon, have reviewed the thorough investigation, including the available evidence. Additionally, both the OPO and the Community Police Review Commission (CPRC) reviewed the incident and provided a recommendation to Chief Chacon before he made any disciplinary decisions. The CPRC’s advisory role is integral to transparent, thorough, and effective public safety processes and policies, and APD thanks them for their service.
CBS Austin
Check out these Good Party ATX weekend events that give back and meet adoptable Magic!
We can't think of a better way to kick off the weekend than an adorable adoptable dog from Austin Animal Center and our friend Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX! She joined Trevor Scott to tell us more about this pup named Magic and to share some fun weekend events that give back.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to overnight fire at Porsche dealership in NW Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a Porsche dealership in northwest Austin overnight. Crews responded to the scene at 9800 Research Boulevard around 10:23 p.m. ALSO | One rescued from burning house in north Austin. AFD said a mechanic in the shop was working on one of...
CBS Austin
One rescued from burning house in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rescued from the window of a burning house in north Austin Friday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11100 block of Bending Bough Trail, which is just south of West Braker Lane. ALSO | 3...
CBS Austin
One dead, four injured in shooting at NW Austin hookah lounge
One person is dead and four more are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said 911 received multiple calls around 10:19 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting at the lounge located at 12636 Research Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene several minutes...
CBS Austin
Austin Police release body-camera footage of deadly downtown officer-involved shooting
NOTE: To view the videos, go to the full press release from APD, here. The Austin Police Department has released surveillance and body-camera video of a shooting last weekend where officers killed a man downtown. Anthony Marquis Franklin, 31, was shot and killed by an officer Sunday, Jan.15. Twelve days...
CBS Austin
Railroad issues causing traffic west of Round Rock, Chisholm Trail Rd has reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department warns drivers about traffic occurring west of RM 620. As a result, Round Rock Ave was shut down, now Chisholm Trail Rd has been reopened. Officials say railroad issues in this area is causing the traffic. Authorities have already communicated with...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT call in South Austin ends peacefully with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — Update:. The Austin Police Department said the SWAT situation has come to a peaceful resolution after the suspect surrendered to authorities at around 5 p.m. without incident. The suspect was booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing. Original Story:. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
Drunk driver hits police vehicles in New Braunfels during SWAT incident
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A drunk driver hit two police vehicles in New Braunfels as officers were working a SWAT incident Thursday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a house in the 200 block of East Mill Street around 9:15 p.m. A woman fled the house and said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers discovered her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joseph Johnson III, had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Missouri.
CBS Austin
Crews respond to crash involving two 18-wheelers in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Crews are currently responding to a crash in Manor involving two 18-wheelers. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said it happened on Lexington Street between Eggleston Street and Wheeler Street. ALSO | 3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash. Drivers should...
