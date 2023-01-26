ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Vets in suicidal crisis: Get help anywhere, VA is committed to helping you for FREE

By Jaclyn Tripp
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdQvz_0kSTFGdv00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department or VA medical center and let staff know they are a veteran because recent legislation has opened doors for many vets who are not currently enrolled in the VA system to use non-VA and VA facilities for free when in suicidal crisis.

The Suicide Prevention Manager at Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Ricarter Broomes, is thrilled about the new expansion of care.

“This piece of legislation is a wonderful step in the right direction. The VA will pay for eligible veterans to receive care when they need it and where they need it,” Broomes tells KTAL NBC 6 News. “And I think that is simply wonderful.”

Veterans Affairs announces expedited process for veterans PACT Act cancer claims

As of January 17, 2023, Section 201 of the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020, also known as the COMPACT Act, was expanded to include more of the nation’s veterans by allowing the VA to:

  • Either provide, pay for or reimburse eligible veterans for the treatment of emergency suicide care, their transportation costs, and needed follow-up care at either VA or non-VA facilities for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care
  • Appropriately refer veterans for care after emergency suicide care has ended
  • Help determine whether veterans are eligible for other services and benefits at the VA
  • Refer veterans who are eligible for VA programs and benefits after emergency suicide care has ended

Letitia Sharp is the Chief of the Business Office at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, and she says it’s really disheartening to read about veterans who have committed suicide. Both she and Broomes believe the new legislation will be a massive help for veterans of the U.S. armed forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8pDN_0kSTFGdv00
Letitia Sharp is Chief of the Business Office at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, La. (PHOTO: Phillip Butterfield, OBVAMC PA)

“Any veteran can go anywhere in the community,” Sharp says about the recent legislation. “If they’re closer to Willis Knighton, or if they’re in between Monroe and (Shreveport) and somewhere else is closer, they (veterans) don’t necessarily have to travel to the VA. We’ll cover them where they go in the community and transportation, if necessary, to get them the care that they need.”

What veterans qualify for suicidal crisis care?

Regardless of VA enrollment status, veterans will qualify for acute suicidal crisis care under the new legislation if they:

  • Were discharged or released after more than 24 months of active duty service under conditions other than dishonorable
  • Are former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served under combat exclusion for more than 100 days or served in direct support of a contingency operation  or indirectly by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable
  • Are a former member of the armed forces who were victimized by a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces
Guitars 4 Vets nonprofit helps vets with PTSD through music

Billing information tips

The COMPACT Act does not require the VA and the emergency department nearest the veteran having a medical or mental health emergency to have an existing contract, as taking time to find an “approved” location could endanger the veteran in need of assistance.

Sharp says both combat and non-combat veterans are included in this legislation.

Veterans who use non-VA facilities for emergency suicide-related care should contact a VA patient advocate for a clinical review.

Sharp points out that if a veteran is already enrolled at the VA, they have certain avenues they can take. If you are a veteran currently enrolled at the VA and you seek treatment at a non-VA facility for a suicidal crisis, (844) 724-7842 is the VA number you should dial for dealing with billing issues.

Sharp says that if a veteran is not enrolled at the VA, there are specific actions they need to take, too. If you are a veteran who is not enrolled at the VA and seeks treatment at a non-VA facility for a suicidal crisis, you should call the Community Care Call Center at (877) 881-7618 with billing issues.

“The bottom line is they’ll be covered, and they won’t have barriers to prevent them from getting care,” she adds.

The Overton Brooks VAMC commitment

Phillip Butterfield is both a veteran and the Public Affairs Officer at OBVAMC, and he’s proud of the advancements the VA is making in the current generation. He says there are good reasons to choose to come to the VA for care that you can’t get anywhere else.

“This is the place to come, not just to get the services that you have earned—that you deserve—because veterans have gone through things that most people don’t. They see things that most people don’t, and they never will see these things. War is horrible. The VA is here to be your loving companion through your rehab, to get you back to being in the community. Whether it’s physical or mental, come here. Get help. No matter what happened to you, you have someone who has been through the same experience,” says Butterfield.

“We want the veteran to be safe, to recognize that the VA is here and committed,” adds Broomes. “But you are going to get our help where and when you want it… the holistic approach, whole health, every aspect is going to be coming to bear. We have the resources for our veterans and to get the word out there that we are here and that we care.”

Air Force veteran helping other vets, first responders cope with trauma

Sharp says that veterans don’t get care a lot of times because they think they’re not eligible to use the VA, or they think it will be too complicated to get enrolled.

“But it’s not,” she says. “We’re opening up the doors for you to come and get help. I’m really excited to open those doors up.”

And for those vets who seek help for a suicidal crisis, Sharp says the VA will address the “what’s next” in life so they won’t have to wonder what will happen after treatment.

“This really is a continuation of the government to reach our veterans and empower them to make decisions about their health and welfare,” says Broomes. “We have laid the foundation and put things in place.”

“Come here. We love you. We understand what you’ve been through,” says Butterfield. “This is not your grandfather’s VA.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q973radio.com

Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?

Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway teenager

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Officials say Kyleina Figueroa, 17, ran away from her home on Pennsylvania Ave. in Shreveport on Jan. 13th. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 130-135 lbs. Kylenia has dark brown hair down to the middle of her back and brown eyes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Pernell Deon Russell, 25, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents

The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Pregnant Woman Steals Credit Card for Pizza

Bossier City Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy pizza. The victim contacted police after she lost her wallet at a local storage facility on January 6th (2023). Police were contacted after a strange purchase came up on her bank statement from a Domino's Pizza.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two house fires happen within a two-hour time frame from each other in Shreveport, one in Allendale and one in Southern Hills. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers …. A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Firefighters battle flames at two-story home; 5 residents displaced by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-story home in Southern Hills catches on fire, receiving heavy damage before the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) can put out the flames. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Woman Wounded in Shreveport Mass Shooting Dies

A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died. 33-year-old Latounda Bryant of North Southland Park Drive, died shortly before noon on Thursday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the Sunday shooting in north Shreveport. Bryant was in a home on Sugar Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD looking for runaway 16-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home. On Jan. 13, a 16-year-old girl, Kyleina Figueroa ran away from her home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. Figueroa is described as being 5′6″ inches tall and weighing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy