Bell County parks receive grants

AUSTIN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $9.8 million in park grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. Two of these grants are for Bell County parks.

The Commission says these grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public.

20 community parks statewide will gain nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields. The Commission administers the local park grants program for Texas, and awards grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope.

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for local units of government with populations of more than 500,000. One community received this grant.

Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards to projects in 10 communities.

Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to nine communities.

The grant awards are listed alphabetically below by region:

Central Texas

The City of Belton in Bell County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Community Park Project at the Historic Water Standpipe. Proposed developments include a playground, pavilion, restroom, native landscaping, parking and site work.

The City of Charlotte in Atascosa County received a $82,500 small community grant for its Charlotte Baseball Field project. Proposed developments include a ballfield, scoreboard, bleachers and restroom improvements.

The City of Marion in Guadalupe County received a $50,000 small community grant for its Marion City Park project. Proposed developments include a trail, exercise stations, LED lighting, playground, resurfaced basketball court, native landscaping, butterfly gardens and site amenities.

The City of Nolanville in Bell County received a $150,000 small community grant for its Fox Park project. Proposed developments include a playground with universal elements, pavilion, skate park, solar lighting, site amenities, butterfly garden and native landscaping.

East Texas

The City of Bullard in Smith County received a $110,082 small community grant for its Bullard Kid’s Park – All Inclusive Addition project. Proposed developments include an inclusive playground and poured-in-place safety surfacing.

The City of Hempstead in Waller County received a $150,000 small community grant for its Hempstead City Park project. Proposed developments include a pavilion, asphalt trail, LED trail lighting, exercise stations, native landscaping, interpretive signage, site amenities and restroom improvements.

The City of Hughes Springs in Cass County received a $150,000 small community grant for its Hughes Springs Recreational Complex project. Proposed developments include pickleball courts, outdoor fitness elements, solar lighting, interpretive signage, sidewalk replacement, site amenities and parking.

The City of Missouri City in Fort Bend County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Freedom Tree Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, pergola, multi-use trail, labyrinth, interpretive signage, native landscaping, site amenities and site work.

North Texas

The City of Bedford in Tarrant County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the third phase of its Boys Ranch Park project. Proposed developments include a hike-and-bike trail, tennis courts, disc golf course, pickleball courts, gaga ball pit and site amenities.

The City of Denton in Denton County received a $598,532 non-urban outdoor grant for its Bowling Green Park project. Proposed developments include concrete trails, a pavilion, raised ADA planters, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, native landscaping, pedestrian bridge, parking, site amenities and site work.

The City of Kaufman in Kaufman County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Kings Fort Park project. Proposed developments include 10-foot-wide trails, a playground with accessible components, native landscaping, irrigation, site amenities and parking.

The Town of Little Elm in Denton County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Little Elm Park Campground Improvements project. Proposed developments include primitive camping, trails, boardwalk, community green area, native landscaping, irrigation, interpretive and wayfinding signage, site amenities and site work.

The City of Mansfield in Tarrant County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its James McKnight Park West project. Proposed developments include trails, playground, disc golf course, pavilion, native landscaping, irrigation, interpretive and wayfinding signage, site amenities, parking and site work.

The City of Newark in Wise County received a $150,000 small community grant for its Delora Doughty Royal Park project. Proposed developments include a basketball court, pavilion, trail, butterfly garden, native landscaping, solar lighting, site amenities, parking and site work.

The City of Quinlan in Hunt County received a $150,000 small community grant for its Quinlan Community Park project. Proposed developments include a concrete trail, exercise stations, solar LED trail lighting, pickleball courts, ballfields, native landscaping and interpretive signage.

The City of Reno in Lamar County received a $150,000 small community grant for its Reno Kiwanis Park All-Inclusive Playground project. Proposed developments include a playground with ADA elements and playground surfacing.

South Texas

The Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Bejarano-McFarland Memorial Park improvements project. Proposed developments include a recirculating splash pad, trail, sidewalk, covered basketball court, pavilion, universal playground elements, native landscaping, irrigation, LED lighting, interpretive and park signage, restroom improvements, site amenities and site work.

The City of Laredo in Webb County received a $656,065 non-urban outdoor grant for its Riverbend Trails project. Proposed developments include hike-and-bike trail improvements, concrete trails, a gazebo and site amenities.

The City of Port Isabel in Cameron County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the second phase of its Laguna Madre Park Renovation project. Proposed developments include a universal design ballfield, field lighting, scoreboards, irrigation, ADA fitness equipment and a bike rack with a bike repair station. Additional improvements include a universal playground with surfacing, universal design picnic site, native habitat enhancement, improvements to restroom/concessions, site work and interpretive signage.

West Texas

El Paso County received a $1.5 million urban outdoor grant for its Horizon View Park project. Proposed developments include a playground with inclusive elements, playground surface, multi-sport courts, soccer fields and accessible outdoor fitness equipment. Additional developments include a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage and site work.

For more information about the local park grants program, you can visit the TPWD local park grants page.

