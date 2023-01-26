Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Related
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia expands legal service for low-income renters facing eviction
More renters facing eviction will soon be able to access legal services in Philadelphia. The city announced Thursday the expansion of free legal counsel to tenants living in zip codes 19134 and 19144. Starting on Feb.1, low-income renters living in those areas can access the services, provided under the Right...
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
Dismissal of lawsuit over Columbus Day name change upheld
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A U.S. District judge ruled a year ago that the plaintiffs, a council member and three Italian American […]
Philly’s LGBTQ judicial candidates say they plan to work for the people
Hopefuls Wade Albert and Chesley Lightsey each are running in the May 16 primary. The post Philly’s LGBTQ judicial candidates say they plan to work for the people appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
hallmonitor.org
City Council Report: Harrity and Driscoll Call for Higher Minimum Wage; Phillips Seeks Child Welfare Worker Hearing
Councilmembers Jim Harrity and Mike Driscoll introduced a resolution calling on the “Pennsylvania General Assembly to allow the City of Philadelphia to enact its own minimum wage laws, allowing the city to increase the starting hourly rate that’s been the same for the last 14 years.”. The minimum...
Philly School District takes 'Relationships First' approach to resolving conflicts
The district plans to use a multi-million dollar federal grant to more than double the reach of the program that’s designed to build bonds among students and school staff and work out conflicts when they arise.
South Philly group discusses renaming ‘stop and frisk,’ adding community-oriented policing
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.
ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
Where to People Watch in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA - The City of Philadelphia is a wonderful place to visit. This beautiful city has some of the best sites and several museums. Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, and the Art Museum Area are some of the best spots to see people in Philadelphia.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
billypenn.com
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Shot on the Job
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
NBC Philadelphia
City Council Proposes Bill to Let Philly Set Its Own Minimum Wage
During Thursday night's City Council meeting councilmembers introduced legislation that could allow Philadelphia to set its own minimum wage. The bill notes that, back in 2019, Philadelphians "overwhelmingly supported a $15 per hour minimum wage for City workers and contractors by 2025." It was introduced by Democratic councilmembers Jim Harrity,...
Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
PhillyBite
History of Washington Square in Philadelphia
- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
Work continues to find solution to Philadelphia's carjacking crisis
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The work continues to find a solution to Philadelphia's ongoing carjacking crisis. It's part of a growing pattern of crime in Northeast Philadelphia.Residents gathered for a town hall to demand more action to help make their neighborhoods safer.On Thursday night, it was standing room only. In fact, some residents who came out couldn't get inside to take their concerns to Philadelphia police leadership. "Our community is getting robbed, catalytic converters, cars," one man said.Residents packed the 8th District police building Thursday night for the captain's monthly town hall worried about what they say is an uptick in crime,...
Comments / 1