Philadelphia, PA

YourErie

Dismissal of lawsuit over Columbus Day name change upheld

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A U.S. District judge ruled a year ago that the plaintiffs, a council member and three Italian American […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

South Philly group discusses renaming ‘stop and frisk,’ adding community-oriented policing

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

Where to People Watch in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The City of Philadelphia is a wonderful place to visit. This beautiful city has some of the best sites and several museums. Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, and the Art Museum Area are some of the best spots to see people in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia

This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Shot on the Job

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

City Council Proposes Bill to Let Philly Set Its Own Minimum Wage

During Thursday night's City Council meeting councilmembers introduced legislation that could allow Philadelphia to set its own minimum wage. The bill notes that, back in 2019, Philadelphians "overwhelmingly supported a $15 per hour minimum wage for City workers and contractors by 2025." It was introduced by Democratic councilmembers Jim Harrity,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

History of Washington Square in Philadelphia

- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Work continues to find solution to Philadelphia's carjacking crisis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The work continues to find a solution to Philadelphia's ongoing carjacking crisis. It's part of a growing pattern of crime in Northeast Philadelphia.Residents gathered for a town hall to demand more action to help make their neighborhoods safer.On Thursday night, it was standing room only. In fact, some residents who came out couldn't get inside to take their concerns to Philadelphia police leadership. "Our community is getting robbed, catalytic converters, cars," one man said.Residents packed the 8th District police building Thursday night for the captain's monthly town hall worried about what they say is an uptick in crime,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

