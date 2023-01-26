ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Axios Atlanta

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford

This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
BUFORD, GA
theatlanta100.com

Local restaurant inspired this item in ‘The Menu’

Buzzy film “The Menu” debuted in 2022 and has been the talk of the town. But did you know the movie has Atlanta ties?. The film follows a young couple who travel to an island to experience an exclusive restaurant with a lavish menu. Course by course, the film follows the prep work, execution, serving, and eating of the evening’s menu, which includes a mouthwateringly good-looking burger.
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

5 Reasons We Love February in Dallas, Hiram & Acworth

Happy February in Dallas, Hiram & Acworth! It's a month of celebrating the love of your life ... whether that be a partner, a child, or ... pizza. Read on for five ways we're having fun this month in Dallas, Hiram & Acworth. 1. Go crazy for the groundhog. Will...
DALLAS, GA
The Daily South

The Krog District Is Primed To Become One Of Atlanta’s Favorite Hang-Outs

Since 2014, when Atlantans said, “Let’s meet at Krog,” they meant Krog Street Market, the 12,000-square-foot food hall at the intersection of Irwin Street and the Atlanta BeltLine. Now, thanks to development by Asana Partners, the newly christened Krog District is primed to become even more of a destination. The new area includes the land adjacent to the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, a three-mile segment of the pedestrian greenway in the Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park neighborhoods, with Krog Street Market, the Atlanta Stove Works, and SPX Alley, a dining destination in its own rite, as well as a host of new builds for more retail and office space over the coming years.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair

UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Jinbei West Restaurant Review

I’ve been hearing a lot of positive buzz about Jinbei West, sister restaurant of Yakitori Jinbei, which interestingly is well west of Jinbei West’s Peachtree Corners location. It’s partnership between chefs Jae Choi and G. Garvin, a 35-year veteran in the industry and a cookbook author. Situated...
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA

Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb

Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday

A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Goodbye CNN Center

By Guest Columnist MARK ALDREN, a member of the team that launched CNN and past president and current board member of the Atlanta Press Club. It feels like the loss of an old friend. Although it was common knowledge that the move had been in the works for years, when the official word came that CNN Center would be no more, the news left a pit in my stomach.
ATLANTA, GA

