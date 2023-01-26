Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Fun in Foco: Concerts and how kids can get a fun night out this weekend
(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this winter weekend in Forsyth County:. Kids Night Out Sparkle & Shine is at Halcyon on Saturday, January 28 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. This drop-off event is for children 3-10 years old. The evening includes dinner, games, crafts, singing, storytime, and twirling. For more information, visit here.
‘70s Southern rocker, Atlanta Rhythm Section hitmaker Dean Daughtry has died
Atlanta Rhythm Section keyboardist Dean Daughtry, who cowrote two of the Southern band’s best known ‘70s rock hits, “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover,” has died. Daughtry was 76. As of publishing, a cause of death has not been released. The band announced Daughtry’s...
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
theatlanta100.com
Local restaurant inspired this item in ‘The Menu’
Buzzy film “The Menu” debuted in 2022 and has been the talk of the town. But did you know the movie has Atlanta ties?. The film follows a young couple who travel to an island to experience an exclusive restaurant with a lavish menu. Course by course, the film follows the prep work, execution, serving, and eating of the evening’s menu, which includes a mouthwateringly good-looking burger.
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
WSB Radio morning host Scott Slade announced today that he will be stepping down after 32 years at the post....
macaronikid.com
5 Reasons We Love February in Dallas, Hiram & Acworth
Happy February in Dallas, Hiram & Acworth! It's a month of celebrating the love of your life ... whether that be a partner, a child, or ... pizza. Read on for five ways we're having fun this month in Dallas, Hiram & Acworth. 1. Go crazy for the groundhog. Will...
The Daily South
The Krog District Is Primed To Become One Of Atlanta’s Favorite Hang-Outs
Since 2014, when Atlantans said, “Let’s meet at Krog,” they meant Krog Street Market, the 12,000-square-foot food hall at the intersection of Irwin Street and the Atlanta BeltLine. Now, thanks to development by Asana Partners, the newly christened Krog District is primed to become even more of a destination. The new area includes the land adjacent to the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, a three-mile segment of the pedestrian greenway in the Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park neighborhoods, with Krog Street Market, the Atlanta Stove Works, and SPX Alley, a dining destination in its own rite, as well as a host of new builds for more retail and office space over the coming years.
‘I’m still processing it in some ways’: The 1619 Project comes to Atlanta
On a crisp Saturday morning, dozens of invited guest and media gathered at The Gathering Spot in Midtown Atlanta for a discussion about the new The 1619 Project docuseries which began airing on Hulu this week. The post ‘I’m still processing it in some ways’: The 1619 Project comes to Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Henry County Daily Herald
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair
UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
scoopotp.com
Jinbei West Restaurant Review
I’ve been hearing a lot of positive buzz about Jinbei West, sister restaurant of Yakitori Jinbei, which interestingly is well west of Jinbei West’s Peachtree Corners location. It’s partnership between chefs Jae Choi and G. Garvin, a 35-year veteran in the industry and a cookbook author. Situated...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
eastcobbnews.com
Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb
Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Release me from captivity! Adopt me now!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female tabby calico domestic short hair kitten. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
saportareport.com
Goodbye CNN Center
By Guest Columnist MARK ALDREN, a member of the team that launched CNN and past president and current board member of the Atlanta Press Club. It feels like the loss of an old friend. Although it was common knowledge that the move had been in the works for years, when the official word came that CNN Center would be no more, the news left a pit in my stomach.
Metro Atlanta police officer’s ‘amazing’ deed praised by neighbor, department
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is receiving recognition for helping a neighbor during a time of need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Woodstock Police Department was tagged in a social media post where Officer B. Keane was identified for “going...
Comments / 0