Vegan Cookies from Booskies Cookies in Irvine
B ooskies Cookies was started by Everlyn Choi, who wanted to make a delicious vegan cookie option for her daughter. Cookies are made fresh, using simple ingredients with no dairy, gluten, or animal products. Choose from seven flavors, including traditional chocolate chip, Dark Chocolate Crispy Gems, and Superberry Almond Butter ($5 to $9 per pack). booskiescookies.com
