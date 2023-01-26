ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Vegan Cookies from Booskies Cookies in Irvine

By Colette Nguyen
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 3 days ago
Photograph Courtesy of Booskies Cookies

B ooskies Cookies was started by Everlyn Choi, who wanted to make a delicious vegan cookie option for her daughter. Cookies are made fresh, using simple ingredients with no dairy, gluten, or animal products. Choose from seven flavors, including traditional chocolate chip, Dark Chocolate Crispy Gems, and Superberry Almond Butter ($5 to $9 per pack). booskiescookies.com

The post Vegan Cookies from Booskies Cookies in Irvine appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal

Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
CHINO HILLS, CA
tourcounsel.com

SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California

Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
CARSON, CA
tourcounsel.com

Outlets at San Clemente | Outlet mall in California

Approximately 40 minutes from Anaheim and very close to the San Clemente Pier and the beach, this open-air outlet offers several discount stores. It is another of the outlets near Disney California although it is smaller than the previous one. There are good fashion brands in this outlet such as...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Anaheim Plaza | Shopping center in California

Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Orange, we find Anaheim Plaza. On this site you can make the purchases you need, from clothing, household items, places to pay for services, restaurants, and other benefits that make life easier for you. Featured Shopping Stores: Burlington, Daniel's Jewelers, Five Below,...
ANAHEIM, CA
mediafeed.org

Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price

A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
macaronikid.com

5 Family Friendly Things To Do Jan. 27 - Feb. 3

Looking for family fun this week in the Chino Hills, Chino and Diamond Bar area from Jan. 27 - Feb.3? We have ideas for you!. Click on the links for more details. See Macaroni KID Chino Hills, Chino, Diamond Bar's full events calendar for ALL of the areas' family fun!
CHINO HILLS, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Orange Coast Magazine

Troy, MI
192
Followers
176
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange Coast Magazine

 https://www.orangecoast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy