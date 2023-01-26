Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Casinos Gambling Big on Texas
As the 88th session of the Texas Legislature is off to the races, an army of lobbyists and mountains of money are placing their bets that the state will open the door to gambling. The Las Vegas Sands currently has 69 registered lobbyists, according to a report by the Texas...
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: January 29
On this day in 1881, a company of Texas Rangers ambushed a group of fugitive Guadalupe Apaches at Hueco Tanks, thirty miles east of El Paso. Hueco, Spanish for “hollow,” refers to the hollows in the rocks that collect rainwater, which has long been one of the chief attractions in this arid land; around 1860 the tanks were capable of holding a year’s supply of water. Until about 1910 they furnished virtually the only water between the Pecos River and El Paso, and thus were a popular camping spot for Mescalero and Lipan Apache, Kiowa, Tigua, and various other Indians. An estimated 5,000 pictographs and a few petroglyphs are scattered in more than fifty sites throughout what is now Hueco Tanks State Historic Site.
75% Of Texans Agree On This Legislation, But Passage Is Doubtful
When it comes to policies and different pieces of legislation that are being debated by Texas lawmakers, it is pretty rare when that a poll shows 75% of Texans support an issue. Even more surprising when the issue is something that some Republican leaders have been hostile or completely opposed to in the past.
MySanAntonio
Texas teachers to see largest pay raise in history if new bill passes
A Texas state lawmaker recently filed legislation proposing a $15,000 increase to teacher salaries. Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat in the Texas House who represents District 50 near Austin, filed the bill which says the state should use part of its record budget surplus to give teachers a pay raise. If passed, it could be the biggest pay raise for teachers in Texas history, he said.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
Article on Texas Elder Murders illustrates need for laws aimed at keeping seniors safe | Letter
The current issue of The AARP Magazine has an article by Lise Olsen called “Unnatural Causes.” It tells the horrific true story of The Texas Elder Murders. The terrible crimes committed against this vulnerable population were compounded by the incompetence of various authorities who tolerated this most extreme form of age discrimination.
gamblingnews.com
Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal
A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Overwhelming Majority Of Texans Favor Casino Gambling
A new poll shows 75% of Texans support a constitutional amendment to allow casino gambling in Texas. Would you vote for gambling in Texas?
514,000 Texans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage On April 1
Half a million Texans once again find their health insurance at risk thanks to Texas’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Texas remains one of the 11 states that has resisted expanding Medicaid since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Some 1.8 million low-income Texans would be eligible for immediate coverage if the state accepted the billions of federal dollars offered to pay for the program. While there has been some sign that the idea is gaining support among Republicans, only small reforms regarding post-partum care passed in the last legislative session.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly
Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
Can You Name All Of The Texas State Animals?
Every state has a designated, animal representative. Holding to the old "everything is bigger in Texas" adage, we have way more than 1 state animal. Every state has a list of official animals, flowers, emblems, nicknames, etc. For example, the Roadrunner is the state bird of New Mexico. New Hampshire's state motto is "Live Free Or Die". The state flower of Arizona is the saguaro cactus. Etc, etc, etc ...
8 Surefire Ways to Tick off a Texan
With exception of a couple radio jobs in other states, I've always lived in Texas. Born and raised in the Panhandle, I'm proud to be a Texan. The Lone Star State has its own swagger and its own style. People from other states just don't get it. Their assumptions can really get aggravating, especially to a native Texan.
Houston Chronicle
Internet in Texas to improve after state wins funding from US govt
Texas was awarded millions of dollars in funding from the U.S. government to improve internet access across the state. The state will receive $363 million in federal grants to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "Almost 2.8...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) — School lessons on slavery are taught nationwide in classrooms, but one South Carolina legislator has proposed a bill that could change that. State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson, (D-Dist. 70), wants to ban educators from teaching about slave owners in schools across the Palmetto state. He says he’s just trying to make a point.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
San Angelo LIVE!
Historic Agreement Between Texas & the U.S. Military Literally Paves the Way
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott this week signed the largest Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between the State of Texas and the United States Military to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. This historic 10-year agreement authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials through a state-federal partnership.
