ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Apostolic Christian Academy in Maryville, ex-employee sued over alleged sexual abuse

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohhA2_0kSTDdow00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man arrested last month on a sexual assault charge and a Maryville church have been sued for millions by the parents of the alleged victim.

On Jan. 10, Joseph Abbott was arrested in North Carolina. He has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop beating

According to the civil lawsuit filed months before Abbott’s arrest by the victim’s parents, he was employed by the First Apostolic Church of Maryville and worked at Apostolic Christian Academy, a school operated by the church, at the time of the alleged crimes in 2022.

In the lawsuit, the family’s attorneys claim that prior to entrusting Abbott, with the care, supervision, and control of minor children, First Apostolic “knew or should have known” that Abbott was an “unsafe and/or reckless supervisor and/or custodian of minor children or was otherwise incompetent and unsafe to perform the functions assigned to him.”

The suit goes on to claim that First Apostolic was extremely negligent in the supervision of staff and students at Apostolic Christian Academy which led to the endangerment of the children there, including the 14-year-old victim.

The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago

“Defendant, First Apostolic, is liable for Plaintiffs’ injuries both directly due to its own wrongful acts and omissions and vicariously because Defendant’s employees or agents were integral participants in the wrongful conduct, or, in the alternative because Defendant failed to intervene to prevent these actions or omissions,” read the lawsuit.

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

The family is seeking $1.5 million in compensatory damages, $3 million in punitive damages, the costs of the litigation and any other relief available according to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. Rogerson, 8, is described as standing four feet tall, weighing 72 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

‘We remember him as a photographer, as a skater,’ Knoxville activists hold candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville residents came together Sunday evening to hold a candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, who died after a police traffic stop in Memphis in early January. Protests broke out across the U.S. after footage of the incident was released on Friday. Community members gathered in front of the City County […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee leaders speak out after Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Political leaders and law enforcement officials in and around Knoxville are sharing statements of shock and heartbreak in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police officers. Tennessee leaders speak out...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Knoxville comic shop giving free copies of Maus to public

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. It has been a year since the McMinn County School Board made the decision to ban the graphic novel, Maus. Following the ban, a Knoxville Comic book shop decided to give away free copies of the book.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee working to better on-campus experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has been looking at ways to try and better the on-campus experience for its students and those who visit for leisure or gamedays. The university’s Advisory Board had a meeting on Friday to present the master plan for the campus. One of the big topics talked about […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy