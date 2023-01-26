ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss

Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes

The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found himself in an embarrassing situation in Dallas early Sunday morning. According to reports, the Bulldogs QB was arrested for public intoxication. Police officers were dispatched after reports of a man banging on doors. That’s where they found Bennett and “determined he was intoxicated,” arresting him...
DALLAS, GA
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
The Comeback

Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size

Size counts for a lot when it comes to offensive linemen. Given that, former Ohio State Buckeyes right tackle Dawand Jones has even more going for him than anyone knew headed into the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was in Mobile, Alabama, Sunday taking part in activities for the upcoming Senior Bowl on Feb. 4. One Read more... The post Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
MyNorthwest.com

What a former NFL exec thinks of Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s resurgence

It’s no secret that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was one of the better surprises in the NFL in 2022. The 10th-year pro was a full-time starter for the first time since 2014 and led the NFL in completion percentage and was in the top eight in both yards and touchdown passes. That earned Smith Pro Bowl honors in a year that began with many pegging him as one of the worst starting QBs in the league.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

What we hope the Seahawks learned from the Russell Wilson trade

The Seahawks’ trade of their franchise quarterback sent shockwaves throughout the NFL last spring. It’s not that there weren’t rumors of a rift between Russell Wilson and the organization – those rumors had been circulating for years – nor was talk of potential trade unbroached in the months leading up to the move. It was that few actually thought Seattle would do it.
SEATTLE, WA

