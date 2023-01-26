ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several lanes of north I-15 closed near Rancho Bernardo after truck overturns, spills gravel

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A traffic alert was issued Thursday for northbound Interstate 15 near Rancho Bernardo when several lanes of the freeway had to be closed after a truck overturned.

Just before 10 a.m.,the big rig was heading north on I-15 south of the exit for West Bernardo Drive and Pomerado Road when the truck tipped over, spilling gravel onto the slow lane. Video shot by OnScene TV showed a front tire had blown out.

Four to five lanes of the freeway were closed, the CHP said on its online log just before 11:20 a.m.

All lanes reopened about 2:25 p.m. after the debris had been cleared from the road, CalTrans officials said on Twitter.

Updates :
7:33 p.m. Jan. 26, 2023 : This story has been updated to include information about when the freeway lanes were reopened.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

