wymt.com
‘That’s the baby that came from the flood’: EKY family reflects on experience with historic flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Dunn family of Breathitt County, July 27, 2022 started as a regular day, but as July 28 came, their lives would be forever changed. “We just never expected that it would flood here because I’ve lived here my entire life,” said Breathitt County native Chelsey Dunn. “I literally stayed late at work helping get all of our little clients from our homeless shelter to safety, and once I pulled up here, it was already too late to pull to my driveway.”
wymt.com
‘This is an answered prayer’: Organizations help Letcher County families find home after the floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations joined hands over the last several months, working to give Eastern Kentucky flood victims a place to call home. Friday, one Letcher County family celebrated its new space with a ceremony that invited the hands and feet that helped them get there. HOMES, Inc....
wymt.com
A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building. “I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”
wymt.com
Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
wymt.com
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
thelevisalazer.com
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
wymt.com
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
WSAZ
‘Don’t give up’: Eastern Ky. couple reflects on flooding as six-month anniversary nears
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken and Gloria Slone saw water rushing outside of their Knott County home during the early morning hours of July 28, 2022. ”By that time we didn’t know what to do, you know.” “You kind of wonder when is the water going to stop rising, is it going to keep going,” The Slones told WYMT Mountain News This Morning Anchor Dakota Makres in an August 2022 interview.
Beshear, local officials celebrate $8 million in water, nonprofit funding
Officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, held an event on Jan. 24 announcing more than $8 million in funding for cleaner water and nonprofits in Perry County. Beshear, who was joined by local officials and representatives from non-profit organizations, announced that funds will be allocated to improve water infrastructure addressing ongoing issues throughout the area. Funds will also be distributed among non-profit organizations in the county, to support their ongoing efforts.
wymt.com
Floyd County restaurant sees growth following July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett area of Floyd County was one of many communities across the region that were rocked by flood waters in July 2022. “Pure chaos,” said Garrett Fountain owner Amber Sparkman. “Everywhere you could look, there was people that were getting devastated. They lost their home, people lost their businesses, their place of work.”
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
wymt.com
Body pulled from lake in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
wymt.com
Floyd Co. deputy wounded in ambush shooting takes first steps using prosthetic
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- A Floyd County deputy seriously wounded in an ambush-style shooting took his first steps using a prosthetic leg Friday. Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was one of the men injured June 30 when Lance Storz, 49, began shooting at law enforcement. The shooting along Main...
Perry County to participate in FEMA Home Buyout Program
Earlier this month, Perry County kicked off their participation in the FEMA Home Buyout Program with a contract signing. This week, on Jan. 24, county officials provided the community with an update on the program. Last year, FEMA approved more than $2 million in federal funding to Perry County for...
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.
WSAZ
Man drowns in river after running from police
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork River. “The fire department was contacted saying that someone had jumped into the river and thats when we deployed out,” said Battalion Chief Mitch Case.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
